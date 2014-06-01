GunSafes.com Now Announces the Availability of Biometric Gunsafes at the Most Affordable Prices

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2014 -- GunSafes.com, an eminent online store for providing top notch gun safes, now announces their availability of Biometric gun safes at the most affordable prices. They offer state-of-the-art technology biometric gunsafes which are bound to provide security and safety. Biometric gunsafes are the most popular in the market, as they are time-tested tools for maintaining the safety of the premises. GunSafes.com presents the most versatile range of biometric gun safes to its clients.



GunSafes.com also provides Pistol and Handgun Safes to its client’s at the most affordable rates. These safes are designed exclusively for preventing the misuse of a gun. Guns are extremely risky, they need to be protected from being misused at any cost, and GunSafes.com truly understands this and offers the most outstanding range of pistol and handgun safes such as GunVault GV2000C-DLX, GunVault GVB1000 Bio, GunVault MV500-STD Pistol Vault MicroVault, etc.



A representative, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, owner of GunSafes.com stated, “Not only does it protect your weapons from falling into amateur hands, but it also becomes easy and accessible for your own use. Made with premium quality steel and featuring pry resistance, our pistol and hand gun safes have undergone extensive quality tests – ensuring safety and security. Buying a quality, affordable pistol and handgun safe from us will help you avoid a potentially deadly mistake. It is time for you to take a stand in protecting your family and showing the community that you are an essential element in keeping your firearms out of reach of those that shouldn’t have them, especially kids.”



About GunSafes.com

Welcome to GunSafes.com, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., where customers will find an unbeatable selection of gun safes for their home and office. With all the top manufacturers to choose from the options are endless. Find all standards and sizes. Benefit from the store's vast selection, expertise, and free shipping on all orders. Gunsafes.com ensures that customers, their loved ones, and their valuables are well protected. Customers can invest in their future by getting a gun safe in their home today.



To learn more, please visit: http://www.gunsafes.com.