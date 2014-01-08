Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- With a view to restrict fire breakouts from destroying weapons, Gunsafes.com now provides an enduring array of high strength fire safes. The offered products are developed by some of the top notch manufacturers like Browning, rhino, Liberty and many more. These fire safes have advanced designs and features as most innovative techniques and ideas have been used in their production. The well-adjusted and resilient door seals, multi-sided door bolts and fireboard are the chief factors that augment the performance of these safes. Every fire safe goes through rigorous fire testing so that customers get a completely fire proof products.



Gunsafes.com is a trusted provider of Gun Safe, not only because its products are of excellent quality, but also it allows safe online transactions. The company resorts to all kinds of precautionary measures to ensure 100% site security. One of the representatives, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, the owner of GunSafes.com, stated, “United Commerce Group, Inc. is a member of the Better Business Bureau and has partnered with AmeriCommerce to guarantee our customers have a reliable, protected transaction when checking out online with a credit card. We also provide the option of using a pay-pal account for your transaction. Our e-commerce website is equipped with 128bit SSL Security and our sites are also tested daily by McAfee Secure.”



In addition to fire safes, Gunsafes.com is a renowned provider of durable and reliable handgun safe, gun cabinets, deposit safes and numerous options of both home safes and office safe. All the details of products with their images, technical specifications and pricing can be viewed on the official website of the store.



About GunSafes.com

Welcome to GunSafes.com, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., where customers will find an unbeatable selection of gun safes for their home and office. With all the top manufacturers to choose from the options are endless. Find all standards and sizes. Benefit from the store's vast selection, expertise, and free shipping on all orders. Gunsafes.com ensures that customers, their loved ones, and their valuables are well protected. Customers can invest in their future by getting a gun safe in their home today.



To learn more, please visit: http://www.gunsafes.com.