Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Because studies tend to be more confusing than informative to the layman, the most sensible solution to maintaining a healthy balance of gut microbes, maintaining good health and avoiding weight gain seems to be losing excess weight now. Microbes are organisms so tiny that they cannot be seen with the naked eye. They live in the air, in soil, in water, in plants, animals and in the body. Also referred to as gut bacteria, these microscopic organisms are essential for overall good health and help the human body to digest and convert food to energy. Maintaining a perfect balance of gut bacteria is sometimes difficult.



Research, performed at Washington University School of Medicine and reported by Medical News Today, suggests that changing the mix of gut bacteria or microbes, by consuming a healthy diet, can prevent obesity. The study was performed using two mice as test subjects. One mouse was allowed to feast on a poor, unhealthy diet while the other mouse was fed a diet of lean and healthy foods. In this study, the poorly-fed mouse gained weight and fat, while also developing weight related metabolic issues, while his healthier-fed counterpart remained lean and healthy. The researchers concluded that humans that consume a diet high in healthy fruits, nutrient rich vegetables and lean proteins are less likely to gain unwanted excess weight which subsequently leads to weight related diseases. It is also suggested that the microbes contained in the healthy diet encourages microbes that are associated with leanness to be incorporated in the gut, while consuming a diet high in unhealthy saturated fats impede the invasion of good microbes that are associated with leanness. Simply put, those that consume healthy foods, including green leafy vegetables and lean proteins, are far more likely to maintain a slim waistline and avoid weight related diseases.



Diet Doc has designed a clear, simple and concise solution to help everyone cleanse their bodies of harmful and unwanted fat. By creating diet plans that are rich in essential nutrients, low in saturated fats, sugary snacks and carbohydrates and high in lean proteins, along with the medically supervised administration of prescription hCG, the company has helped thousands enjoy life without the burden of unhealthy and unwanted excess fat and naturally increase beneficial guy flora.



These prescription hCG diet plans encourage the dieter to consume up to 1250 nutritious and delicious calories per day. New clients receive a complementary prescription hCG compatible recipe book featuring over 50 delicious, healthy and easy to prepare meal ideas. Because each person’s nutritional needs are unique, certified nutritionists work closely with each client to design diet plans that are specific to each patient’s age, gender, activity level, anticipated weight loss goals and dietary needs. Diet plans are designed to be compatible with almost any medical condition while fitting neatly into individual lifestyles. Because the diet plans incorporate a wide range of delicious and nourishing food choices, the dieter’s interest is maintained while the fast weight loss provides motivation.



Prospective prescription hCG patients must first complete a detailed, yet quite simple, medical evaluation. An in-house Diet Doc physician will then consult with each patient via phone or internet. Qualified patients will be prescribed 100% pure hCG. The blend of the tailor made diet plans and the prescription hCG has the ability to turn the body into a fat burning machine, slimming the waistline, preventing muscle loss and naturally suppressing the appetite.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG cannot be found on store shelves and is available to qualified clients only. Determined to provide only the safest and purest diet products available on today’s market, all prescription medication is manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the U.S and will be delivered directly to the patient’s door, eliminating costly and timely visits to weight loss clinics.



It is possible to restore health by losing excess weight quickly, sensibly and safely. Even those that have been unsuccessful in the past are encouraged to call the nation’s leader in fast weight loss to schedule a free and confidential consultation to begin the journey to better health without the burden of unhealthy excess fat.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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