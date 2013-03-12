'Gut Rehab' Sees 1936 Dallas Home Keep Historic Character, While Boasting Deep Energy Retrofit for 21st Century Energy Efficiency.

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- For his time, Charles Stevens Dilbeck was considered a ‘green’ architect. As one of the most famous architectural figures to have emerged from Dallas, his many designs still grace the city to this day. Now, seventy seven years after he built it, one of Dilbeck’s historic homes is undergoing an extensive ‘gut rehab’ to become one of the city’s most energy efficient abodes.



The major challenge within this project was to retain the historic character and charm that makes the home a true product of its time.



“It had no insulation, had single pane windows, and had no modern construction science technologies but all the original historic architectural details intact. It had not been modernized since 1966 when a small kitchen remodel happened,” says Erika Huddleston, who owns the home.



She continues, “The house has undergone renovations and through careful insertions has kept the visible historic details while adding subtle energy efficiencies to make the house viable for another 80 years. Craftspeople from all over the U.S. assisted with advice on historic window restoration, lead paint abatement, floor restoration and many other tasks.”



The three parameters in the renovation were:



1. Conservation of the architecture and design intent of an important historic house

2. Meeting energy efficiency regulations of LEED for Homes

3. Sourcing materials as locally as possible (Texas made)



Perhaps the most challenging aspect of the project was the huge amount of research required to meet all three challenges head-on. However, the outcome has sparked a larger project to encourage other period home owners to step up to the modern LEED home model.



“LEED for Homes began in 2008 and is still a ‘new’ program which is very unusual to be applied to older homes rather than new from-scratch construction. Houses that are LEED for Homes certified and are a renovation are called ‘gut rehabs’ and must be taken to the studs. These are rare and with few case studies. New LEED for Homes examples are often contemporary in design. Yet this house conserved its historic fabric while incorporating the LEED requirements. This "gut rehab" sets a precedent for other historic homes to become more energy efficient and serves as another pace-setting visual treat of LEED and what it is trying to do,” Huddleston adds.



“24 LEED for Homes certified gut rehab projects have been completed in Texas since the program began in 2007. This house would be the first LEED for Homes certified gut rehab home in Dallas. 10,780 LEED for Homes projects have been completed in the U.S. with 660 being certified gut rehab homes—so only 6% of the total and we hope that number grows,” says Janice Edwards with the U.S. Green Building Council.



This Dilbeck home will be the first LEED for Homes certified gut rehab in Dallas and used many interesting building techniques to meet LEED requirements and protect the historic architecture.



The project’s forward-thinking designer has a Masters in landscape architecture from University of Texas and an interior decoration degree from Parsons School of Design, making it a truly local undertaking.



With work nearing completion, the home expects to achieve LEED certification as soon as possible.



To follow the project’s progress, visit: http://www.greenconservationhouse.com/



The project is based in Dallas, Texas.