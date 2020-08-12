Gutemberg Dos Santos to Virtually Groom Entrepreneurs Amidst the Pandemic

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- Gutemberg Dos Santos is a Brazilian-American motivational speaker and a very successful entrepreneur in the Latin American region. He has been known for strategically advising many mid-cap companies. His team of experts have supported many startups to build their revenue stream and finally get ready for an IPO. Gutemberg's strategic vision focuses on Blockchain's business models, artificial intelligence, innovative technologies, and startups.



Having grown in a military family, he promotes 'discipline as a way of life'. He started his first reselling business at the age of 11 and made a profit on his first day. Throughout his childhood, he developed a hunger for starting small business ventures that taught him many valuable lessons.



His passion for Learning & Blockchain



To further bring up his legacy, having hosted multiple high-level conferences across the world, Gutemberg Dos Santos has established itself as World's most significant and most-elite Blockchain & Crypto experts available today. His team has a prominence of arranging global masters, investors and crypto/digital asset businesspeople all under one roof – consistently, year- after year.



In 2019, he hosted around 20+ events and these events recorded hundreds of thousands of footfalls all combined. Many prominent publications have actively covered him, and he was recently seen telling people how 'Blockchain could close down the financial gap'.



Like 2019, 2020 was also his year where he had scheduled many conferences and events for the young aspiring entrepreneur. Still, to our luck, a number of these events are either delayed or cancelled due to the pandemic.



His Dedication to never stop teaching



'If you are really into something and your dedication will help you find the way no matter what happens' - Gutemberg Dos Santos



Gutemberg Dos Santos is planning to host virtual events to help small businesses and entrepreneur in these tough times. These e-events are said to free because Gutemberg wants everybody to become a part of his family.



'Grooming young entrepreneurs is my passion. I wish there were a Gutemberg Dos Santos for me when I was young, and I was making the same mistakes that today's entrepreneurs do.'



Learn More about him at https://www.gutembergds.com/



