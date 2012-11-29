Guukle's Secret Revealed: True Value Generates Massive Popularity and Traffic

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- How do you expand on a web-service that's growing beyond leaps and bounds and already very successful? You ask for help!



From its launch date in April 2012, Guukle.com has been focusing on providing free advice and guidance in the job search, career management and education niches. This has worked extraordinarily well and response so far has been very positive and really assuring. "Up to recently though, our limitation, however, was our own strengths, knowledge and capabilities", says Lucas, owner of Guukle.com. "And while that of course should not deter us or be devalued in any shape or form, we realized that we had a golden opportunity to add more value and thereby grow further and faster. That opportunity was found in knowledge extension".



"We simply decided to open the flood gates for professionals in the niche with a desire to be heard. We started inviting guest writers and bloggers and encouraged them to share from their wealth of expertise and experience". The feedback has been fantastic. Starting in October 2012 Guukle.com invites experts in their fields to share their known-how and knowledge on the portal. "It's really excellent and truly a winning model. We focus on unique and extraordinary value creation and get genuine experts to share from their fountains of expertise. We provide the publishing means to reach an audience who is focused and information seeking and they have access to an abundant stream of new and laser targeted value and information when they visit Guukle.com. All contributed by experts", Lucas continues. "It's a triple win".



The star material at Guukle.com remains the "100 star interview questions to ask" but expert contributions like The Pro's & Con's of Distance Learning , Why Internships Are So Critical During College , and 6 Top Tips to Improve Your Chances of Finding a Job are all really fast risers.



About Guukle.com

Guukle.com provides free advice and guidance for people wanting to change careers, looking for jobs, starting a new business or starting over. Whatever is your starting point at Guukle.com we centre around you and your dreams and objectives. Nothing is impossible if you are focused to succeed and know how.



Company: Guukle.com

Owner: Lucas Bowen

Email: lucas@gukkle.com

Website: http://www.guukle.com/