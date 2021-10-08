Guy Finley to Guest on VoiceAmerica Love Light

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2021 -- Do you wonder why you are unhappy in your relationships, but stay anyway? Are you in constant disagreements or arguments with your significant others? Have you attracted your opposite and struggle to find common ground? These are questions that many of us face. Internationally renowned spiritual teacher and bestselling self-help author Guy Finley says, "It's easy to love a partner who is doing everything you want. But loving and growing your love when there are difficulties between you… that's relationship magic". Guy will share a new way to use conflict to understand yourself and your partner better, leading to growing compassion and lasting resolutions based on love.



Guy is the Founder and Director of Life of Learning Foundation, a nonprofit center for spiritual self-study located in Merlin, Oregon. He is the best-selling author of The Secret of Letting Go and 45 other books and audio programs that have sold over 2 million copies, in 30 languages. Guy holds regular in-person classes at Life of Learning Foundation including two free talks each week that are live-streamed www.guyfinley.org/online. These classes are open to all. For more information about Guy Finely and Life of Learning Foundation visit www.guyfinely.org.



Highlighted is an excerpt from Guy's article, Relationship Magic pp. 189-190, Help Yourself (and Others) Find a New Order of Love



The power of being unconditionally kind towards those who unconsciously hurt us is just one of the gifts of higher love. In a way, it gives our heart "eyes" that can see what they were blind to before. For example, by its light we're able to see that the needs of others are really the same as our own, an insight that makes it impossible to mistake their pain as being somehow less important than our own. So that now when someone dumps on us a pain they don't know what to do with – demanding we pay for a suffering they only know to blame on us -we're able to do what before would have been impossible. Without any outward announcement to mark this moment, instead of being dragged into some too-familiar fight, we say silently, to the other person the healing words, "This one is on me." We agree to make this sacrifice for the sake of a love that's greater than the both of us, and we consciously refuse to say or do a single thing to make their pain worse. It's not because we're somehow better, superior to others. It's because there is a higher power at work here – an order of love that is incapable of being unkind, even to someone who may have hurt us. And it makes possible a kind of sacrifice of one's self that ego can't conceive, let alone find the will to enact. This is an act of unconditional love. It is true relationship magic.



This empowering show with Guy Finley will change the way you a new perspective on life, love and relationships.https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/132319/relationship-magic-walking-up-together-with-guy-finley



