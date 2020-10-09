Guys with Rides Announces Lowest-Fee Reserved Parking Program and PPI Initiative

Flemington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- Finding a classic car or truck for a reasonable price can be a difficult task for the average collector. Finding one already inspected by a reputable third party at no charge and without paying Buyer's Premiums of five percent or more — historically impossible.



At Guys With Rides, automotive enthusiasts can realize both of these benefits in one transaction thanks to owner Rudy Samsel.



Rudy developed a place where you can find the classic car or truck of your dreams for under $50,000 with the Reserved Parking Program. Through this program, Guys With Rides excludes dealers and places the focus on collector cars and trucks owned by private sellers. The Reserved Parking Program aims to help connect fellow car enthusiasts looking to deal in classic cars and cut out dealers and their agents looking to quickly "flip" a classic car for a large profit - a scenario playing out daily on other collector car auction sites. The best part: Guys With Rides charges the lowest fees of any classic car website: only one percent with a $250 minimum and a $500 cap. Lower fees mean more buying power for getting the classic car of your dreams.



Rudy also took the novel step to institute mandatory PPIs (Pre-Purchase Inspections) for every car posted to the Guys With Rides online marketplace to protect car enthusiasts from the dreaded lemon. As a dedicated classic car enthusiast himself, Rudy understands the value and importance of these inspections, only trusting PPIs from reliable third-party companies specializing in classic car inspections, such as Lemonsquad.com.



"After seeing first-hand how car enthusiasts were going head-to-head with dealers on popular auction sites, and often overpaying for collector vehicles, I decided a new approach was needed to cut out the flippers and put the emphasis back on the men and women that make this hobby great," said Samsel. "Guys With Rides was built from the ground up to keep prices in line with documented market values and protect buyers by requiring PPIs. Throw in the lowest fees in the industry and you can see why the Reserved Parking Program is so exciting."



For more information about Guys With Rides' Reserved Parking Program, contact Rudy and his team to learn how you can find your next classic car or truck today!



About Guys With Rides Exchange, LLC

Guys With Rides is the only dealer-free online community for collector car enthusiasts. Here, you can connect with like-minded people to share your collector car's stories, buy and sell collector cars, and learn more about the hobby that you love. Founded by husband and wife team Rudy and Nancy Samsel in 2018, they've created a thriving community for classic car collectors, enthusiasts, and aficionados. Based halfway between Philadelphia and New York City, they are within a two hour drive of 10% of the country's population and the heart of the East Coast collector space.



