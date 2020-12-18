Guys with Rides Launches "Reserved Parking" Collector Car Auctions

Flemington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2020 -- The Guys With Rides mission of bringing affordable classic cars to the average enthusiast reached a new milestone with the launch of Reserved Parking Auctions! Developing a thriving and accessible community of classic car enthusiasts has been the primary goal of founder Rudy Samsel since the inception of Guys With Rides.



Reserved Parking Auctions provide a dealer-free space for buyers and sellers of classic cars to connect. Not only does Guys With Rides provide the lowest fees of any major classic car auction-facilitation website, complimentary third-party pre-purchase inspections ("PPI") provide confidence to enthusiasts who might not otherwise buy a classic car online.



Online auctions can be a stressful situation for bidders. They believe that they have their winning bid until someone comes in and steals the car away at the 11th hour after time was added on due to late bids. This scenario creates an endowment effect, resulting in overbidding and overpaying.



To counter this, Guys With Rides offers "hard stop" auctions only. Once the end time of the auction is hit, that's it; no more bids are accepted. Other competitive auction sites will add time to the end of the auction when receiving a flurry of last-minute bids, but not Guys With Rides. Implementing hard stop auctions allows collectors to set their maximum bid and forget it, so they can check in after they have won instead of constantly refreshing their screen to place a new bid.



Rudy strives to create a dealer-free haven for classic car enthusiasts to discuss their love of classic cars as well as providing an accessible entry point into the pastime for the average person. As Guys With Rides has grown with 200,000 unique visitors, Reserved Parking Auctions allows them to embrace their passions and experience a unique classic car community unlike any other.



About Guys With Rides

Guys With Rides is the only dealer-free online community for collector car enthusiasts. Here, you can connect with like-minded people to share your collector car's stories, buy and sell collector cars, and learn more about the hobby you love. Founded by husband and wife team Rudy and Nancy Samsel in 2018, they've created a thriving community for classic car collectors, enthusiasts, and aficionados



For more information about Guys With Rides' Reserved Parking Program, visit https://www.guyswithrides.com/