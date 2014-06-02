GVL 3 Reveals the Truth About Various Health and Fitness Programs

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Consumers continue to search for ways to take unwanted weight off and keep it off for good which helps to explain the growth in the diet industry. According to Marketdata, Inc., the weight loss and diet control industry brought in an estimated $61 billion at the beginning of 2010, although growth slowed due to the downturn in the economy. Consumers looking to take excess weight off often turn to programs such as The Truth About Cellulite and The Venus Factor to achieve their personal weight loss and fitness goals.



"With the help of The Venus Factor (http://www.gvl3.com/the-truth-about-cellulite-review/) and The Truth About Cellulite (http://www.gvl3.com/the-truth-about-cellulite-review/) individuals find they are able to achieve their goals in a short period of time. Some find The Venus Factor is what they need to get into shape, while others find they also need to use The Truth About Cellulite to get the body they desire once their weight loss goals are reached. No one program works for everyone, which is why GVL 3 reviews a number of programs. The site functions to save people money and reviews a wide range of products, so each consumer can find the one which best meets their needs," Melissa Green, the spokesperson for GVL 3, proclaims.



The Truth About Cellulite provides a comprehensive program designed to remove ugly dimples from the body. When one purchases the program, they receive an ebook, a schedule to follow to remove cellulite, and a video training series which lays out how to rid the body of the blemishes. Bonus materials cover how to get trimmed and toned arms along with a flat, sexy stomach, and this is only the beginning of what one receives when The Truth About Cellulite is purchased.



"Users love how easy the program is to follow, and it can be used by women of all ages. The program comes with a 90 day money back guarantee, and women the world over love how their body looks once the program is used. The butt, hips, thighs, and legs look amazing in very little time," Green continues.



The Venus Factor continues to attract attention also as this program was designed specifically for women and takes into account various body shapes. The program takes the starting body shape into consideration and then shows women how to actually move from this shape to the desired one. In addition to an eating guide, the program provides a workout manual and schedule along with a community for members using the program.



"Turn to The Venus Factor before trying other programs. Doing so ensures each user gets a program created to meet their special needs. Women are unique, and the program builds on this fact, offering different information for the different body types, so every woman can achieve success," Green declares.



"Visit GVL 3 today to read about these and many other health and fitness programs. This site researches programs for both men and women to ensure all can achieve their personal goals. It's the place to start when one wants to get into shape and stay that way."



About GVL 3

GVL 3 functions to help users find the solutions they need to solve many health and fitness problems. From weight loss to increasing the size of the buttocks, there is no topic too sensitive to be researched on the site. The site reviews various products to determine if they produce the promised results so users can make informed decisions when searching for products to overcome various health and fitness challenges.