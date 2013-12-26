GVL 3 Reviews John Barban's the Venus Factor Diet & Workout Product

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Dieting and physical health have come into the public consciousness more than ever before in recent years as a result of cheaply available foods high in saturated fat causing an obesity epidemic with associated conditions like diabetes and heart disease going through the roof. As a result, people look to diet plans, exercise regimes and nutritional supplements to try and get themselves back in shape and closer to their ideal body than they have ever been. GVL 3 reviews products that help people achieve this, and has recently published its new review on The Venus Factor by fitness expert John Barban.



The review (http://www.gvl3.com/the-venus-factor-review/) offers an individual and independent perspective through a thoroughly researched article which begins with a general overview before bringing in specific information as to what the product comprises, how it works, and how effective users have found it.



In addition to their review the site also cites comprehensive information created on social networking (https://www.facebook.com/thevenusfactorfans) so readers can see what real people have to say about the product. There is also a wide range of multimedia material including video reviews and testimonials, images and more within the body of the review to give readers all the resources they need to draw a conclusion about the product.



A spokesperson for GVL 3 explained, “The Venus Factor has proven effective for those that dedicate themselves to it but we did find almost as many disadvantages as advantages- the difference is that the advantages are universal to all those who undertake the program where the disadvantages are pretty person-specific, meaning there has to be a particular circumstance for people not to be able to get the best out of it that no product could predict. Ultimately it’s only as effective as users allow it to be, but it can result in the fantastic body people buy it to get.”



About GVL 3

GVL is a product review and editorial based blog that dedicates itself to independent assessment and endorsement of top level fitness and nutritional products and supplements. The site regularly updates with new articles on the latest trends of hot new emergences. Their reviews are already trusted and relied upon by thousands of visitors every month