GW ProductsLTD Announces Release of Updated Website for Retail and Wholesale Trade Accounts

Herts, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- GW Products LTD, provides top quality Goodwear and Fibatek furnishings at wholesale prices for stockists and others with trade accounts. The company is pleased to announce their release of their recently updated website to make ordering trimmings, tiebacks and tassels easier and more convenient for the trade customer. Clients can now apply for their trade account online, as well as see their full range of new and sale products on one easy to navigate website.



GW Products LTD provides a valuable service to stockists, and those in the contract and home furnishing markets to be able to easily see, at a glance, a wide variety of high quality trimmings and furnishings available from Fibatek and Goodwear. The company provides a full range of braids, braids and gimps, cords and flanged cords, tasselfringes, loop and cut and pom-pom fringes, tassel and bead fringes, bullion fringes, large and small key tassels, beaded trimmings and Lurex trimmings, curtain tiebacks, luxury tiebacksand solid, good quality buttons to customers in the wholesale and retail trade markets.



This company takes the headache and demand out of finding large, matched quantities of these types of furnishings and trimmings, which can be difficult to obtain from a single supplier. In addition to their website, the company also can provide a sample portfolio so that stockists and other merchants can easily show their customers their full range of products, particularly their Italian, Penzance, Ambleside, Valletta Ranges as well as their range of beaded trimmings which have all been in high demand by wholesalers and customers alike. The company can also supply full cards of all of their cords and braids or cut to order lengths.



To find out more about how this company can assist you with opening a trade account and help you find the perfect trimmings and furnishings for your customer’s special projects, please visit the company’s website at http://www.goodwear-fibatek.co.uk



About GW Products LTD

GW Products LTDis a UK business that specializes in providing a wide array of top grade, specialty trimmings and furnishings for merchants, specialty stockists, wholesalers and others in trade. The company has recently updated its website to make it easier to navigate and to allow users to apply for their trade account online.



Contact Information:

GW Products LTD

3 Woodfield Road

Welwyn Garden City

Herts AL7 1 JQ

Telephone : 01707 378500

Fax : 01707 326583

Email: peterjackson@goodwear.co.uk