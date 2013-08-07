Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- This press release addresses the specific details of the June 15th 2013 announcement by G3 Development Social Media Owner, Adam Green (SLC Utah), to further expand operations in to the Japanese Market. At the monthly International Directors Meeting, the Chairman of the Board extended the Japanese Network Marketing Talent Search through September 2013. Mr. Green also committed an additional $100,000 per month in Reputation Management for Top Japanese Network Builders.



Gwacheon Gyeonggi Direct Selling #1 Expert and Top MXI Corp Team Builder, Adam Paul Green, Is Supervising the 2014 Grand Opening of Xocai Korea Through his G3 Development Social Media Technology for Distributors in Taebaek Gangwon



http://adampaulgreen.com/

http://adampaulgreen.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/06/Chocolate-White-Paper-2013-HIRES.pdf

http://adampaulgreen.com/work-with-an-mlm-millionaire/

http://adampaulgreen.com/contact/



Xocai, Healthy Chocolate, MLM, Network Marketing, MXI Corp, Japan, Anti-aging, Cosmeceutical, Skin Care, Adam Green



http://adampaulgreen.com/about/

http://imadamgreen.com/

http://imadamgreen.com/about/

http://www.youtube.com/AdamPaulGreen/



Given the recent attention to antioxidants in the media, medical & nutrition industries, it is important to know how antioxidants affect your health and well-being. Independent studies have shown that antioxidants in foods have the ability to counteract and fight the damaging effects of free radicals in the body. Xe Xoçaí® Energy™ drink contains two of the highest free radical-fighting fruits in the world today: Cacao & Açaí. In addition, fatigue is one of today’s top complaints to doctors. Unfortunately, most of society’s so-called “solutions” —such as energy drinks and energy shots—simply give a false energy via high sugar levels and harsh stimulants. Xoçaí® Xe Energy™ delivers all-natural energy by way of some of the world’s top antioxidant superfoods. These unique ingredients help kick-start energy, metabolism, boost mental function, and provide superior antioxidant protection.Benefits include: - Delivers an all-natural energy boost without harsh stimulants - Promotes mental energy and vitality - Kickstarts metabolism - Provides superior antioxidant support. Features include: - Delicious, all-natural flavor - Easy to use for active lifestyle.



Click Below to Order Xocai Xe Energy Drink Now!

http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xocair-xe-energy-drink.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030



mxicorp.com/products/weightloss.php

mxicorp.com/cookie/

mxicorp.com/custom/library/ingredients/cookies_ing.pdf



The High-Antioxidant, Meal-Replacement Cookie, which boasts an amazing Total ORACfn score of over 36,000 per cookie, can significantly boost your antioxidant (ORAC) intake-and lose weight at the same time!



mxicorp.com/thewholestory/index.php?video=wholestory

mxicorp.com/perfectcombination

mxicorp.com/xe

mxicorp.com/multimillionaires/index.php?video=dreams

mxicorp.com/carallowance/index.php?video=carallowance

mxicorp.com/csr/index.php?video=csr



Eating a 36,000 plus Total ORACFN diet every day is easy. You can do it by following the suggestions for high-antioxidant foods, and especially by incorporating the High-Antioxidant, Meal-Replacement Cookie into your daily diet. It's super high in antioxidants, and is proven to help lose pounds, boost energy and make you feel great.



With Xoçai, you will be eating at least 36,000 ORAC or more every day for the next 30 days (and you will want to continue longer). Remember, the ORAC measures how well components of food mop up the free radicals in the bloodstream. Eating 36,000 or more will significantly boost the antioxidant potency of your blood. This is one of those rare areas of nutrition where more truly is better.



mxicorp.com/xovita, mxicorp.com/products/chocolate.php, mxicorp.com/healthychocolate, mxicorp.com/thewholestory



The Xoçaí X Power Squares use cacao that is blanched, unfermented, sun-dried, non-roasted and cold-pressed, which means it boasts eight times the levels of epicatechins and catechins, and four times the levels of procyanidins than cacao produced with standard processing. X Power Squares are loaded with antioxidants and have an unparalleled ORACfn Value of 16,488 per 6g Square. - Xoçaí's industry-leading healthy chocolate - Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - Contains antioxidant powerhouses acai and blueberries - Loaded with epicatechins and flavanols

- Sweetened with raw cane juice crystals.



Benefits include: - Delivers superior antioxidant protection - Safeguards body’s cells and major organs - Boosts energy, enhances overall health - Promotes healthy digestive function and immune activity

- Has Brunswick Labs certified 3,582 ORACfn score per Square. Features include: - Easy way to consume a high-antioxidant diet - All natural "clean" product—no artificial colors, artificial flavors, or preservatives - Diabetic-friendly and low-glycemic.



Click Below to Order Xocai Power Squares Now!

http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xocair-x-power-squarestm.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership