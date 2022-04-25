GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) L Bonds Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on April 19, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 19, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) L bonds.



Investors who purchased GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) L bonds have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 19, 2022. GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) L bond holders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made material misrepresentations and omissions in the June 2020 registration statement concerning GWGH's use of the net proceeds from the L bonds offering. Plaintiffs allege that, contrary to representations in the registration statement, L bond proceeds were neither used to increase the value of GWGH's assets (alternative or otherwise), nor to provide an expanded set of products or services for investors, nor to increase working capital or liquidity, nor to satisfy any regulatory requirements.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



