GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by GWG Holdings, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Dallas, TX based GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, provides various liquidity solutions and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets in North America, Asia, Western Europe, Latin and South America, and internationally.



On January 18, 2022, GWG Holdings, Inc disclosed that its Annual Report will likely be filed "later than the March 31, 2022 due date" because of "the recently disclosed decision of its independent registered public accounting firm to decline to stand for reappointment." GWG Holdings, Inc further disclosed that it "did not make the January 15, 2022 interest payment of approximately $10.35 million and principal payments of approximately $3.25 million with respect to its L Bonds" product and that it elected to "voluntarily suspend its L Bonds sales effective as of January 10, 2022."



Then, on January 27, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that GWG Holdings, Inc received a subpoena in 2020 from the Securities and Exchange Commission's division of enforcement ordering the Company to produce documents. The paper also reported that an attorney who represents multiple L Bonds investors said that most of his clients are retail investors who bought the bonds after hearing a sales pitch that the products were safe and would offer a comfortable income stream for their retirement, but that "they were shocked to learn that their money was used to pay old investors while the company has been under SEC investigation.



Shares of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) declined from $10.43 per share on December 31, 2021, to as low as $2.355 per share on January 27, 2022.



