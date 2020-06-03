Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Gym Equipment Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Gym Equipment Market survey analysis?offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Planet Fitness Inc. (United States), Life Fitness, Inc. (United States), Body-Solid Inc. (United States), Yowza fitness (United States), Technogym SPA (Italy), Precor Incorporated (United States), Paramount Fitness Corp. (United States), NordicTrack Inc. (United States), Cybex International Inc. (United States), Body by Jake Global LLC (United States) Other.



Market Snapshot:

Gym equipment is used for developing muscular strength result in improved metabolisms, improving physical stamina and managing weight. There has been significant rise in number of people joining fitness centers with figure stood up to 62 million in United States alone in 2018, the future for gym equipment looks promising. Cardiovascular gym equipment is dominating the market owing to increasing prevalence of disease such as diabetes, osteoarthritis, cardiovascular disease as it helps in reducing excess body fat and regulate heart rate.



Market Trend

Inclination towards Cardiovascular Equipment and Rising Number of Online



Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Fitness Club and Gym, Rising Number of Obese Population and Growing Sport Culture and Fashion Industry



Opportunities

Growing Acceptance in Millennials and Growing Awareness Regarding Weight Management



Top Players in the Market are: Planet Fitness Inc. (United States), Life Fitness, Inc. (United States), Body-Solid Inc. (United States), Yowza fitness (United States), Technogym SPA (Italy), Precor Incorporated (United States), Paramount Fitness Corp. (United States), NordicTrack Inc. (United States), Cybex International Inc. (United States), Body by Jake Global LLC (United States), Nautilus Inc. (United States), ICON Health & Fitness Inc. (United States), Fitness International LLC (United States), Johnson Health Tech (United States), Elliptigo Inc. (United States), Torque Fitness LLC (United States), Burnswick Corp. (United States), Other



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc



