Major Players in This Report Include:

ABC Financial Services (United States), ACTIVE Network, LLC (United States), ClubReady, LLC (United States), Glofox (Ireland), MINDBODY (United States), Motionsoft, Inc. (United States), PerfectGym (Poland), RhinoFit (United States), Technique Fitness, Inc (United States), Treshna Enterprises Ltd (New Zealand), Wodify Technologies Ltd (United States), Zen Planner, LLC (United States),



AMA released a new market study covering the current COVID-19 impact on the Global Gym Software Market with detailed insights on latest scenario, economic slowdown on overall industry. This report will help you to identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those business segments that are set to lose out.



The competition is expected to become even more intense in the coming years with the entry of several new players in the market. To help clients improve their revenue shares in the market, this research study provides an in-depth analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies. Additionally, this Gym Software market analysis report suggests strategies Vendors can follow and recommends key areas they should focus on, in order to take maximum benefits of growth opportunities.



Brief Overview on Gym Software:

The global gym software market is expected to grow at a slow pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Rising demand for automated technologies in the gym & sports clubs for management of gym operations and increasing number of gyms & fitness centres across the world are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a slight decline in the growth during the next few year but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Gym Software Market Segmentation:

by Application (Attendance Tracking, Billing & Invoicing, Event Management, Inventory Management, Marketing Management, Membership Management, Point of Sale (POS), Visitor Management, Others), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Windows, IOS, Android), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud Based)



Market Drivers:

- Rising Demand for Automation in Gym Premises for Management of Gym Operations

- Increasing Number of Gyms & Fitness Clubs Across the World

Market Trends:

- Rising Influence of Fitness and Bodybuilding is Propelling the Demand for Gym Membership Programs

Market Challenges:

- Reduced Sales Due to Lockdown of Cities & Enterprises Which has Led the Gyms & Fitness Centres to Stop all the Ongoing Operations & Shut Down the Company for an Ambigous Period of Time to Avoid the Spread of COVID-19

Market Opportunities:

- Opportunities for Cloud-based Analytics

- Implementation of AI in Gym Management Solutions

Competitive Landscape:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gym Software Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



