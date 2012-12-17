Gymnastic Rings by Nayoya Wellness Increase Effectiveness of Workouts and Strength Training Regimens

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Although gymnastic rings are used primarily in gyms for sports training, they are quickly becoming popular in homes since they are convenient, portable, and provide a variety of exercise choices.



Because of the variety of ring exercise options available, gym enthusiasts across the world have started using Nayoya Gym Rings, known to support weights of up to two tons. Utilized by athletes of all levels—beginner, intermediate, and elite—Nayoya gymnastics rings have been proven to build core strength, muscularity, and endurance. The Nayoya Gym Rings set consists of two PC plastic rings, straps, and adjusting buckles. The equipment is easy to set up, use, and adjust, making it ideal for any user.



Since gymnastic rings are perfect for total body conditioning, incorporating ring exercises into workouts can greatly enhance its effectiveness. According to a LiveStrong.com article, although gym ring exercises typically target the muscles in the back, shoulder, arm, and chest, this particular piece of equipment “requires your body to recruit more muscle fibers than normal due to the fact that your muscles must also work to balance and stabilize your body in addition to carrying out the movement.”



Individuals who have used the Nayoya Gym Rings have increased their core strength and fitness levels through exercises such as pull-ups, dips, muscle ups, pull ups, and body rows. Those who have performed even a few repetitions of each suspension exercise without breaking form have reported an improvement in their overall health and well-being.



“Due to the natural positions the athlete is placed in during exercise, there is less stress to the shoulder region, elbows and wrists, creating the ideal workout environment,” states an article on the crossfit rings Amazon page.



About the Gymnastic Rings from Nayoya Wellness

