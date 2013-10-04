Recently published research from MarketLine, "Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs: Global Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Global Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key gyms, health & fitness clubs market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts
Highlights
The global gyms, health & fitness clubs market had total revenue of $74,832.2m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% between 2008 and 2012.
The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.9% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $104,690.9m by the end of 2017.
Emerging fitness markets such as Brazil and China, though currently small, are showing strong growth.
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Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market in relation to its regional counterparts?
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