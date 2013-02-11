Gyms in Pensacola, FL Offer Scholarship Opportunities to Young Athletes

Pensacola, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- According to an article printed in the journal Brain Research, a recent study has revealed that children who exercise regularly have a bigger hippocampus and score higher on memory tests.



For the past few years, one of the top gyms in Pensacola FL, Alpha Omega Sports Performance, has dedicated itself to providing children and adults with functional workouts and powerful workout equipment that help them get into shape. This fitness center in Pensacola FL caters to individuals of all health and fitness levels, regardless of what their personal workout goals are. The fitness center offers a wide variety of services such as Crossfit, Boot Camps, Personal Coaching, Nutritional Counseling, and Youth Training.



Recently, Alpha Omega Sports Performance announced that the center is offering Youth Program scholarship opportunities to young athletes aged seven to 17. To qualify for the scholarship, individuals need to be a regular participant in the daily Youth Performance Training program at Alpha Omega Sports Performance and to be outstanding members of the community.



“Our goal as a leadership team is to give back to the community of Pensacola, and providing an opportunity to enhance the wellness of the youth of the community is a great start,” noted owner, Joseph McCrory.



The Youth Performance Training Program has three groups. Children between the ages of seven and 10 participate in the Foundational Development Program, which focuses on speed, agility, coordination, cardiovascular development, and encouraging good eating habits. Individuals between the ages of 11 and 14 are placed in the Progressive Development Program, which focuses on strength, cardiovascular health, explosive movements, and enhancing good eating habits. The last group, for those ages 15 and over, focuses on advanced movements, power, speed, and cardiovascular health.



Those who have tried the programs at Alpha Omega Sports Performance have always praised their effectiveness.



“My first experience with CrossFit was not the best, but I decided to give it another try at Alpha Omega and I'm so glad I did,” said a Diane Fralix. “There is plenty of room, the price is right, and the coaches are awesome. Beginner or pro, they will work with you and motivate you to achieve your fitness goals.”



Alpha Omega Sports Performance encourages any individual interested in starting their journey to good health to contact them today. The fitness center also offers options for a personal trainer.



About Alpha Omega Sports Performance

At Alpha Omega Sports Performance, the goal is to support each client-athlete in their quest for excellence as the gym achieves and sustains their goal of being the best performance and functional training facility and gyms in Pensacola, FL and in the country. The gym’s commitment to delivering exceptional client results and education is evident in their performance training methodology that maximizes their client’s potential and optimizes overall health and wellness. Alpha Omega is one of the only values-driven gyms in Pensacola. For more information, please visit http://www.alphaomegaperformance.com