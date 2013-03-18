Gynecological Devices Market: New Industry Analysis, Forecast Report, 2012-2018

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Gynecological Devices Market (Surgical Devices, Endometrial Ablation Devices, Female Sterilization and Contraception Devices, Vaginal Speculum, Tenaculum, Biopsy Forceps, Diagnostic Imaging Systems and Gynecological Chairs) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- The report on the global gynecological devices market includes aspects of gynecologic surgical devices, diagnostic imaging systems, gynecological chairs, and the hand instruments market. The report covers the performance of various segments of the gynecological devices market in terms of revenues generated in such segments. The overall gynecological devices market is classified on the basis of the types of products used in gynecological examinations and operative settings. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the sub-segments of the gynecological devices market with estimated forecast of the market size from 2012 to 2018. The base year for this forecast is 2011 and the compounded annual growth rate is calculated from 2012 to 2018.
The gynecological surgical devices market is classified on the basis of the types of endoscopy devices, endometrial ablation devices, fluid management systems, and female sterilization and contraceptive devices used by gynecology surgeons. The report covers the analysis of the estimated revenues and forecast of these major gynecological devices for the period 2012 to 2018. Similar analysis is performed for hand instruments, diagnostic imaging systems and chairs unique to gynecology. This report also includes analysis of the market further categorized on the basis of geographical distribution. The overall analysis of the competitiveness of the gynecological devices market is covered in the report. The above mentioned key analysis along with recommendations would be of assistance in taking strategic initiatives and decisions related to the market.
Furthermore, this report also covers the major manufacturers of gynecological devices. The company profiles included in the report will be of significant help in understanding the strategic position of the market. The company profiling performed in the report covers the financial and strategic overview, SWOT analysis and the recent developments of the major players of the gynecological devices market.
The market numbers of this report have been derived through secondary research and have been further validated with C-level executives of the major market players in the gynecological devices market through primary research. This research is specifically formed to analyze and estimate the performance of the major segments in the global gynecological devices market. This study also presents a comprehensive assessment of the major strategies of the market stakeholders and their winning imperatives by segmenting the market as follows:
Gynecological devices market, by product types
Surgical devices
Gynecological endoscopes
Hysteroscopes
Colposcopes
Resectoscopes
Laparoscopes
Endoscopic imaging systems
Endometrial ablation devices
Hydrothermal endometrial ablation devices
Radiofrequency endometrial ablation devices
Balloon endometrial ablation devices
Other endometrial ablation devices (cryoablation, microwave ablation, laser ablation)
Gynecologic fluid management systems
Female sterilization and contraceptive devices
Permanent birth control devices
Conceptus – Essure
Temporary birth control devices
Intrauterine devices (IUD)
Intra-vaginal rings
Subdermal contraceptive implants
Hand instruments
Vaginal Speculum
Disposable
Reusable
Tenaculum
Curettes
Trocars
Biopsy forceps
Disposable
Reusable
Other hand instruments
Diagnostic imaging systems
Gynecological chairs
Fixed-height gynecological chairs
Adjustable-height gynecological chairs
Gynecological devices market, by geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
