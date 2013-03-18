Gynecological Devices Market: New Industry Analysis, Forecast Report, 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- The report on the global gynecological devices market includes aspects of gynecologic surgical devices, diagnostic imaging systems, gynecological chairs, and the hand instruments market. The report covers the performance of various segments of the gynecological devices market in terms of revenues generated in such segments. The overall gynecological devices market is classified on the basis of the types of products used in gynecological examinations and operative settings. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the sub-segments of the gynecological devices market with estimated forecast of the market size from 2012 to 2018. The base year for this forecast is 2011 and the compounded annual growth rate is calculated from 2012 to 2018.



The gynecological surgical devices market is classified on the basis of the types of endoscopy devices, endometrial ablation devices, fluid management systems, and female sterilization and contraceptive devices used by gynecology surgeons. The report covers the analysis of the estimated revenues and forecast of these major gynecological devices for the period 2012 to 2018. Similar analysis is performed for hand instruments, diagnostic imaging systems and chairs unique to gynecology. This report also includes analysis of the market further categorized on the basis of geographical distribution. The overall analysis of the competitiveness of the gynecological devices market is covered in the report. The above mentioned key analysis along with recommendations would be of assistance in taking strategic initiatives and decisions related to the market.



Furthermore, this report also covers the major manufacturers of gynecological devices. The company profiles included in the report will be of significant help in understanding the strategic position of the market. The company profiling performed in the report covers the financial and strategic overview, SWOT analysis and the recent developments of the major players of the gynecological devices market.



The market numbers of this report have been derived through secondary research and have been further validated with C-level executives of the major market players in the gynecological devices market through primary research. This research is specifically formed to analyze and estimate the performance of the major segments in the global gynecological devices market. This study also presents a comprehensive assessment of the major strategies of the market stakeholders and their winning imperatives by segmenting the market as follows:



Gynecological devices market, by product types

Surgical devices

Gynecological endoscopes

Hysteroscopes

Colposcopes

Resectoscopes

Laparoscopes

Endoscopic imaging systems

Endometrial ablation devices

Hydrothermal endometrial ablation devices

Radiofrequency endometrial ablation devices

Balloon endometrial ablation devices

Other endometrial ablation devices (cryoablation, microwave ablation, laser ablation)

Gynecologic fluid management systems

Female sterilization and contraceptive devices

Permanent birth control devices

Conceptus – Essure

Temporary birth control devices

Intrauterine devices (IUD)

Intra-vaginal rings

Subdermal contraceptive implants

Hand instruments

Vaginal Speculum

Disposable

Reusable

Tenaculum



Curettes



Trocars



Biopsy forceps

Disposable

Reusable

Other hand instruments



Diagnostic imaging systems



Gynecological chairs

Fixed-height gynecological chairs

Adjustable-height gynecological chairs

Gynecological devices market, by geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



