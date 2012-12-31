Pilates Sherman Oaks Pilates Teacher Training Los Angeles

Mind 2 Body is a Pilates studio in Los Angeles that embodies the Gyrotonic Expansion System to help you transform your body and transform your life.
Sherman Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Mind 2 Body is an elite, green, Pilates studio located in Sherman Oaks, California that takes a unique approach to the synergy between mind and body. By combining two transformative methodologies, Gyrotonics and Gyrokinesis, Mind 2 Body aims to transform your life by exercising your body and opening up your mind. With offerings like Pilates workshops, Pilates teacher training, Pilates mat classes, Pilates reformer classes, and the Gyrotonic Expansion System combining Gyrotonics and Gyrokinesis, Mind 2 Body is pleased to be the premiere exercise destination in Southern California. Joseph Pilates founded Pilates on the fundamental co-ordination of body, mind, and spirit. Mind 2 Body seeks to extend Joseph Pilates’ belief system for all people to benefit.
The Gyrotonic Expansion System was developed by Juliu Horvath as a dynamic combination between yoga and dance. Mind 2 Body embodies Gyrotonics in its classes, and the benefits are unparalleled. This multi-pronged approach to exercise is good for your muscles, tissues, ligaments, and tendons. Combining the meditative properties of yoga and the beautiful movements in dance, the Gytotonic Expansion System will transform you into a new person.
The other facet of the Gyrotonic Expansion System is Gyrokinesis. Gyrokinesis is an exercise system that works the body through spinal movement and joint articulation. Often in exercise, practitioners tend to neglect subtle parts of their body in pursuit of chiseled muscles. Pilates, combined with the Gyrotonic Expansion System works you from the inside out while paying close attention to the most fragile and important components of your body. By paying close attention to your spine and joints while also working to tone and lengthen muscles, this amazing exercise will certainly make you strong in body, mind, and spirit.
In addition to amazing classes, Mind 2 Body also offers affordable teacher training programs. If you have always wanted to feel good and do good for a living, visit Mind 2 Body to find out how you can start on your own path to Pilates enlightenment. Mind 2 Body wishes to empower each client to have a deep understanding of his or her unique optimal body state, and they teach movements the client can then use in day-to-day life to maintain a joyous, healthy and whole self.
