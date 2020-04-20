H & H Provides No Contact Virtual Estimates

Essington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- The need for air conditioning service and repair is stressful without the added complications of a global health pandemic and quarantines. H & H Heating & Air Conditioning understands these concerns, striving to meet the home comfort needs of customers while ensuring the safety of their staff and area residents.



Joe Hoke, owner of H & H, stated, "H & H understands that air conditioner service and repair is essential, and will remain open during this trying time, while taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety and health of our customers and staff." These precautions include:



Before making an appointment, dispatchers will inquire whether any member of the household has been exposed to COVID-19 or is currently showing signs of illness.



Scheduling service only after customers have been symptom-free for two-weeks following exposure or signs of illness.



Requiring technicians to report any illness in their household, and maintain a distance of 6 feet from people within the home.



Taking daily temperatures and disinfecting iPads between each home visit, and wearing a mask, fresh gloves, and shoe covers at each home.



Continually monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and following the latest CDC and government safety guidelines.



H & H Heating & Air Conditioning now offers 'no contact' virtual estimates and paperwork. Customers can receive a complimentary quote over the phone, by video conference, email, or text, allowing them to choose the best home comfort system for their budget, from tried and true heat pump technology to the latest Mitsubishi ductless air conditioning systems. H & H also provides 24/7 service at no additional cost, ensuring customers have access to affordable heating and air conditioning repairs, even when issues occur outside 'normal' 9 to 5 business hours.



The company also specializes in indoor air quality management, helping customers ensure the cleanest, freshest indoor air possible, reducing airborne contaminants, including bacteria and viruses using specialized filtration and UV air purifiers. These systems are used in conjunction with home comfort systems, helping families take every precaution possible to ensure the health of their families.



Family-owned and locally operated, H & H has been providing fast, friendly service to the Delaware Valley area for 35 years. With hundreds of 5-star reviews, an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, and Angie's List awards, their knowledgeable, experienced repair and installation team holds an outstanding reputation for trustworthy, affordable estimates, timely service, and customer satisfaction.



To schedule service or learn more, contact:



H & H Heating & Air Conditioning



https://www.delcohvac.com



(610) 546-2924