H. J. Has Just Released a New Video About How to Lose 80 Pounds Fast

Woodstock, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- HJ has just uploaded a new video on youtube all about how to lose 80 pounds fast for women. In her video about dropping 80 pounds in 6 months, and she says that she speaks so openly about her mistakes because she wants all women who struggle to lose weight to avoid these mistakes and this way burn fat easier and even while relaxing.



As she says in her video, her biggest weight loss mistake was the fact that she has never created a weight loss routine, and because of this aspect she didn’t have a plan to follow daily, and there were days when she forgot to exercise or to eat healthy.



The second mistake was the fact that she has never drunk enough water, and this is the reason why her skin was loose and she even had cellulite. Also, her liver and colon were filled with toxins, so it was impossible for her body to metabolize and burn fats. She explains that once she has started to drink more water and mix it with a little lemon juice, he realized that she had more energy and suddenly she started to lose more weight, in fact in the first 2 weeks she lost something like 10 pounds.



This was the reason why she completely changed everything in her mind, her attitude, as it took her 6 months to lose 7 pounds, and once she stopped making these mistakes she lost 10 pounds in just 2 weeks.



Her video about how to lose 80 pounds of fat in just a few months , is packed with so many weight loss tips, that for the women who will watch it will almost seem too much information, and that was the reason why HJ decided to share the weight loss routine she followed in the past, so that all these women can have something real to follow.



For the women who are really interested in an easy plan to follow in order to lose 80 lbs fast, and they want this plan for free, the easiest way is to watch her youtube video in this url https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d14M0p09fHQ



About Heather Jameson

After having struggled with lots of health problems, because she learned how to deal with them, Heather has become a weight loss and women's health expert. She is now dedicated to helping women all over the world lose weight and get healthy, and through her free health tips hundreds of women are already on their way to a better life.



Contact: Heather Jameson

Company: Weight loss Stories

Address: 122 Main Street, 03262, N. Woodstock, NH

Telephone No.: 603-745-8972

Website: www.weightloss-stories.com