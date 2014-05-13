H. J. Has Just Released Her Strategy for Losing 50 Pounds in 2 Months

Woodstock, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- H. J. has just created and uploaded a new video on her Youtube channel dedicated to overweight women with over 50 pounds to lose. The video also contains tips that can help women lose even 100 pounds if they need to.



After lots of time spent researching the need of women to lose weight, she realized that when women need to lose over 50 pounds, and because most of the times results don’t show that easy, they get depressed very often and over eat destroying all their previous work.



Because of this she created her video, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FRW2uE-et_A in hope that women who follow her tips will instantly see results, lose at least 5 pounds in the first 10 days,and this way stay motivated all the way to losing 50 pounds.



In her video, H. J. explains how she lost weight and how she increased her metabolism. At the same time for all women who want o follow a proven routine, she shares for free the routine that she followed for over 5 months, helping her to lose around 50 pounds.



In her daily routine article, which all women who click he link in the description box, she details what she ate throughout the day, what drinks and supplements she took, and how she exercised.



She explains her morning workout and the one she did in the afternoon, and why they helped her lose 50 pounds in 3 months.



Even though her video doesn’t give exact steps to follow, her routine and the 2 ebooks she offers for free, can help all women interested in a big change and major weight loss, achieve great results in a very short period of time.



In fact, she claims that by following her routine any woman, no matter how fat she is, can lose 100 pounds in 6 months, with no diet pills or starvation.



For women interested in easy ways to lose over 50 pounds, up to losing 100 lbs, her video can be seen in this url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FRW2uE-et_A



About Heather Jameson

After having struggled with lots of health problems, because she learned how to deal with them, Heather has become a weight loss and women's health expert. She is now dedicated to helping women all over the world lose weight and get healthy, and through her free health tips hundreds of women are already on their way to a better life.



Contact: Heather Jameson

Company: Weight loss Stories

Address: 122 Main Street, 03262, N. Woodstock, NH

Telephone No.: 603-745-8972

Website: http://www.weightloss-stories.com