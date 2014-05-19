H J Has Just Uploaded a New Video on YouTube About How to Lose 5 Pounds in a Week

Woodstock, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- H J has just uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel all about how to lose 5 pounds in a week for women, in which she shares a low calorie diet plan for 7 days and an exercise routine that burns over 500 calories.



She shares the 7 day diet plan for free because she hopes that every woman who wants to lose weight fast, if they have an exact plan to follow,chances that they will fail are so much smaller.



The only thing these women need after watching this video, in order to lose at least 5 pounds in a week, is an exercise plan for 7 days.



In her fat loss video, she only explains why doing 2 exercises per day is so important,and that these workouts should burn at least 500 calories each. She advises women to do 2 workouts per day, one in the morning, and the second one in the afternoon.



So, the women who want to lose 5 pounds of fat in a week from their bellies must either buy a workout plan, or search online for a free one.



The diet plan HJ offers for free within her video was personally created by her in order to make a body burn more calories while at the same time provide him with sufficient energy for doing 2 workouts per day.



She also shares her story, how she became really fat after not eating healthy for a few years, and how she managed to lose all that extra fat and became a weight loss expert.



Since her video also shares for free, a great fat loss presentation teaching ll women for free how to increase their metabolism with over 52 %, many people liked it and shared it on facebook. Another reason for her new video being so popular is the fact that HJ also shares for free 2 weight loss ebooks, the weight loss routine she followed for over 5 months and all her mistakes she did while trying to lose the extra fat.



For all the women who are interested in knowing how they can lose 5 pounds of fat in just one week, they can go ahead and watch her youtube video in this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=492m4LARJtc



About Heather Jameson

After having struggled with lots of health problems, because she learned how to deal with them, Heather has become a weight loss and women's health expert. She is now dedicated to helping women all over the world lose weight and get healthy, and through her free health tips hundreds of women are already on their way to a better life.



Contact: Heather Jameson

Company: Weight loss Stories

Address: 122 Main Street, 03262, N. Woodstock, NH

Telephone No.: 603-745-8972

Website: http://www.weightloss-stories.com