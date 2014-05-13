H. J. Reveals Her Strategy for Losing 20 Pounds in 2 Weeks in Her New YouTube Video

Woodstock, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- H. J. has just uploaded a new video in which she explains why she considers why to lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks is simply impossible, but she offers an alternative in which she teaches a few tips for easily losing twenty lbs in a month.



She considers that in order to lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks, one woman must have a caloric deficit of 4000 calories, which can’t be done, and even if it is accomplished it’s very unhealthy.



So, in her new weight loss video, she teaches a better way, and a few measures and steps to take to lose 20 pounds in a month.



Her system is based on eating a low calorie diet of about 1200 calories, which even though, don’t provide lots of energy, provides lots of nutrients, vitamins and antioxidants the body need in order to boost metabolism an burns more fat.



At the same time, she recommends 2 workouts per day, a cardio workout in the morning and another one almost every 2 days, done in the afternoon and based on lifting weights.



Even though women interesting to lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks , will be disappointed that their goal is impossible to reach, she was happy that at least she can give them a healthy solution for their weight problems.



Of course, as she says right in the beginning, the key to losing weight fast is perseverance, so she explains why she considers that every woman must create a routine and go through it every day, no matter if it rains outside or she feels lazy to cook a healthy meal or to exercise.



Another tip in her video is about female hormones and how balancing them can really help in losing more pounds, so even though this subject is controversial, she speaks open about it presenting it as the only solution for such a rapid weight loss.



Everybody interested in losing 20 lbs fast should watch H.J.’s new fat loss video and get the most of it by taking notes. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIi46hh6id4



About Heather Jameson

After having struggled with lots of health problems, because she learned how to deal with them, Heather has become a weight loss and women's health expert. She is now dedicated to helping women all over the world lose weight and get healthy, and through her free health tips hundreds of women are already on their way to a better life.



Contact: Heather Jameson

Company: Weight loss Stories

Address: 122 Main Street, 03262, N. Woodstock, NH

Telephone No.: 603-745-8972

Website: http://www.weightloss-stories.com