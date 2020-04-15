H. Ronald Klasko of Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP Awards Two Scholarships to Immigrant College-Bound Students

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP, in partnership with HIAS Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce the inaugural winners of the Ron Klasko Family Scholarships at a virtual ceremony on the evening of Wednesday, April 29, 2020, starting at 5:30 p.m.



With these scholarships, Ron Klasko, a leading immigration lawyer, alongside HIAS PA, seeks to provide young minds with the opportunity to further their education and pursue the American Dream by providing two qualified HIAS PA clients with a scholarship to attend the university of their choice. Ron Klasko will award each recipient a scholarship for the fall of 2020, and the students have the opportunity to renew their scholarship for up to four years.



The Ron Klasko Family Merit Scholarship recipient is Mariam Ibrahim, who plans to become a pharmacist. Mariam is from Egypt and is described by her teacher as a "driven, compassionate, exceptional student who is laser-focused on reaching her goals."



The Ron Klasko Family Difference Maker Scholarship recipient is Laetitia Zagabe. Laetitia is from the Democratic Republic of Congo. She is a poet and an artist and plans to study art therapy to assist others in dealing with trauma. Her teacher describes her as "one of the most passionate and service-oriented students I've worked with in my entire teaching career."



Each applicant for the Klasko Scholarship had to meet the following requirements:



* Must be a HIAS PA client

* Must start university or college program in the summer or fall of 2020

* Must meet with a HIAS PA mentor to discuss college plans at least three to four times during the spring of 2020.



On developing the scholarship program for HIAS PA, Ron Klasko reflects on wanting to make college more financially accessible, particularly for the bright minds that immigrate to the U.S., often overcoming many other hardships to get here.



"I approached HIAS Pennsylvania, an organization that I was once on the board of and have supported for decades, to tell them of my desire, and together, we created the Klasko Family Scholarships. For so many immigrants and refugees, their schooling is disrupted. Learning English can make school very difficult, but at the same time, so many overcome the difficulties to become the next generation of success."



All supporters are welcome to join Klasko Immigration Law Partners, Ron Klasko, and HIAS Pennsylvania in honoring Mariam Ibrahim and Laetitia Zagabe at the virtual HIAS Pennsylvania's Annual Golden Door Awards held on April 29 at hiaspa.org/goldendoor2020.



About Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP

Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP has offices in Philadelphia and New York, and provides top-tier legal services to EB-5 investors, regional centers, and developers. Its EB-5 team is one of the largest and most respected in the country, and its Compliance team is the first of its kind. The firm has been selected as one of the top 6 business immigration law firms in the United States by the prestigious Chambers Global: The World's Leading Lawyers for Business (Chambers and Partners) for the past ten years. The firm serves as the North American Regional Representative of the Investment Migration Council, the worldwide association Investor Immigration and Citizenship-by-Investment. For more information, please see www.klaskolaw.com.



About HIAS Pennsylvania

Founded in 1882, HIAS Pennsylvania provides legal, resettlement, citizenship, and supportive services to immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers from all backgrounds in order to ensure their fair treatment and full integration into American society. HIAS Pennsylvania advocates for just and inclusive practices. HIAS Pennsylvania's values are based on the core Jewish beliefs of "welcoming the stranger" and tzedakah (generosity, charity and fairness) and views newcomers as valuable resources, not burdens to the community. We believe in the dignity of the individual. We believe in compassion, empathy, tolerance, and respect. All of this is embodied in our commitment to a multicultural society.