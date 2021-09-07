H. Ronald Klasko of Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP Named Chairman of Two AILA Committees

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2021 -- Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP is pleased to announce H. Ronald Klasko is the Chair of AILA's High Impact Litigation Committee, AILA's Litigation Conference Committee, as well as the Federal Court Litigation Conference Committee. The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) is an organization with a membership of over 15,000 attorneys and legal advocates who practice and teach the standards of immigration law.



This not-for-profit organization has spearheaded a coordinated, and multi-year litigation initiative to empower immigration attorneys with initiating litigation when necessary. The end goal has been to help immigrants and their employers combat harmful and unfair actions hindering the legal immigration system.



In one of his recent accomplishments, Ron was co-counsel in the policy-changing decision against a legal interpretation altering the way the U.S. Immigration Service handled minor and inadvertent violations by exchange immigrants on F, J, and M visas. This change enabled the government to bar individuals from returning to the United States for obscure and insignificant reasons for as long as ten years.



Determining the new legal interpretation violated the Administrative Procedure Act; Ron Klasko and his co-counsel successfully argued in court these changes were unlawful. Finally, in July of last year, the government dropped its final appeal of the decision. This ended a 20-year legal saga over the unfair interpretation of the unlawful presence statute.



H. Ronald Klasko is a leading immigration attorney with over three decades of experience helping individuals, corporations, universities, hospitals, and research institutions navigate the complexU.S. immigration system. Throughout his long career as an immigration lawyer, Ron has fought hard to correct systemic injustices often faced by those seeking a new life here, and the employers sponsoring them.



Click here to learn more about H. Ronald Klasko and his career as a globally recognized immigration attorney. For more information or to schedule a consultation with a leading immigration law firm, contact Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP today.



About Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP

Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP has offices in Philadelphia and New York and provides top-tier legal services to individuals, multinational corporations, small companies, universities, and hospitals. The firm has been selected as one of the top 6 business immigration law firms in the United States by the prestigious Chambers Global: The World's Leading Lawyers for Business (Chambers and Partners) for the past ten years. The firm serves as the North American Regional Representative of the Investment Migration Council, the worldwide association Investor Immigration and Citizenship-by-Investment. For more information, please see https://www.klaskolaw.com/.