H S Roofing : The Best Roofing Contractor in Charlotte NC Provides Professional and Reliable Roofing Services

Your roof is one of the most important features of your home. Its job is to protect everything underneath it and to prevent the rest of the structure from taking on outside elements such as water. Sometimes it can be difficult to determine if you need to replace your roof. H & S Roofing provides the best roofing contracting services in Charlotte NC. Here are 3 vital signs provided by H & S Roofing that will help you determine if you need to replace your roof:



1. The Age of your Roof: Do you know how old your roof is? Is it the original roof that came with the house? The average roof lasts approximately 20 to 30 years. If it is nearing that mark, this is a good time to replace the roof. Calling a roofing contractor in Charlotte now will help prevent future problems.



2. What is the Condition of your Roofing Material? When you look up at your roof are there missing shingles? Have you found shingles in your yard? If there has not been a wind storm to cause these issues, you should call a roofing professional to evaluate why the shingles are slipping out of place and to give you solutions that will rectify the situation before leaks cause interior damage. Also, when looking at the shingles on your roof – are they starting to curl at the edges? Does it look as though the granules that once were on the shingles are missing or blotched looking? These issues can occur due to faulty materials, which may still be under the manufacturer’s warranty, or due to the fact that your roof is near or at the end of its useful life. Either way, you need to call roofing contractor in Charlotte NC to evaluate the situation.



3. Are you noticing water damage on the walls or ceiling in the inside of your home? These leaks indicate a breach in your roof’s integrity. You should call the best roofing company in Charlotte NC to evaluate where the leak is originating from. It may be that a repair or replacement is in order.



There are many other factors that can determine if it is time to replace your roof. If you think a roof replacement or repair may be needed, or if you're just not sure, call a roofing professional for an estimate.



