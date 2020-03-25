H SEM Motor, the Leading Manufacturer in Electric Vehicle Group

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- H SEM Motor Co., Ltd are the leaders in electric vehicle group in Thailand. Their product range includes electric motorbikes, electric golf carts, electric sightseeing car, multi-purpose electric train, Electric Tricycle and motor tricycle. They have been certified for ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System and Production Standards. They also offer after-sales repair services during the warranty period wherein the technicians reach their customer's destination without the need for travel expenses.



Their repair services beyond the warranty period include top notch repair services offered at competitive charges and high quality spare parts. They have introduced some of the best electric vehicles which includes the SEV Cesta, a 2 seat electric tricycle that boasts of a modern design and a unique technology. Perfect for home and commercial use, this bike is also available in some very exciting colors with added storage and comfortable seating.



H SEM Motor Co., Ltd established in 2016 is a part of Hua Heng Li, a company with over 40 years of experience in the agricultural machinery business. H SEM is now one of the leaders in automotive business specializing in the electric vehicle group.



