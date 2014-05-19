New Pharmaceuticals research report from Global Markets Direct is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- H1N1 Infection - Pipeline Review, H1 2014
Summary
Global Markets Direct's, 'H1N1 Infection - Pipeline Review, H1 2014', provides an overview of the H1N1 Infection's therapeutic pipeline.
This report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for H1N1 Infection, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for H1N1 Infection and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.
Global Markets Direct's report features investigational drugs from across globe covering over 20 therapy areas and nearly 3,000 indications. The report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team. Drug profiles/records featured in the report undergoes periodic updation following a stringent set of processes that ensures that all the profiles are updated with the latest set of information. Additionally, processes including live news & deals tracking, browser based alert-box and clinical trials registries tracking ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products.
Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.
Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of H1N1 Infection
- The report reviews key pipeline products under drug profile section which includes, product description, MoA and R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in the therapeutics development for H1N1 Infection and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- A review of the H1N1 Infection products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
- A detailed assessment of monotherapy and combination therapy pipeline projects
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Johnson & Johnson, Autoimmune Technologies, LLC, Sanofi, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CEL-SCI Corporation, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., Medicago Inc., NanoViricides, Inc., NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Medigen Biotechnology Corporation, XOMA Corporation, Cytos Biotechnology AG, Synairgen plc, BioAlliance Pharma SA, Antigen Express, Inc., Colby Pharmaceutical Company, Marinomed Biotechnologie GmbH, PT Bio Farma, TechnoVax, Inc., AlphaVax, Inc., EpiVax, Inc., Kineta, Inc., Protein Sciences Corporation, VaxInnate Corporation, Etubics Corporation, iBio, Inc., Sirnaomics, Inc., Vaxart, Inc., ImmuneRegen BioSciences, Inc., Cilian AG, Revivicor, Inc., Vivaldi Biosciences Inc., Vaxine Pty Ltd, Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co., Ltd, TaiMed Biologics Inc., Sanofi Pasteur SA
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