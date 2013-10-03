H2O Salon Customer Appreciation Event - a Successful Affair Celebrated with Loyal Clients

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- A unique event was organized recently on September 12th by H2O Salon called the ‘H2O Salon Customer Appreciation Event’. As the name suggests, the event was planned and arranged in order to reinstate the phrase ‘The customer is king.’ And it was proved during the proceedings of the occasion and as it unfolded throughout the day from 12 pm to 8pm. The event was open to all the ladies with great offerings and gifts. The sole reason was to thank the customers who have always supported H2O Salon in their journey and to let them know that it is appreciated. Their way of saying thank you was very special by handing over Keratage deep conditioning treatment gift cards or vouchers.



The main highlights of the event were as follows:-



- Keratage deep conditioning treatment gift cards or vouchers

- Goody bags by Keratage

- Voucher for a free Keratage treatment

- Hors d'oeuvres and refreshment for guests

- Special voucher treatment for male guests

- Anthony LorenYarand available for skin care consultation



The event served as a social gathering for women as well as men, and it proved to be a great way for women to hang out with their girlfriends and work buddies, especially because they would be entitled to a voucher for a free Keratage Deep conditioning treatment. Relaxation and leisure were two things that clearly made this event a success. Men were not left behind, the salon made sure to have a special voucher for their male guests to experience an exfoliating sugar scrub scalp massage.



The H2O Salon Customer Appreciation Event had the presence of Anthony LorenYarand, MS,PA-C who was available for consultation with regards to Skin care, Botox/ Dysport, Juvederm and Radiesse. The ladies had an intriguing session with his free advise on the essentials of skin care.



IHEART Radio Awards 2013 voted H2O salon as the Best Salon 2013 in Tampa, Florida. They offer an array of amenities to serve all your personal care needs. They aim at making every visit for their client a memorable one with the high-energy atmosphere and by creating a fab new look for their clients. Next time you feel the need to go to a salon, H2O Salon is the place to be.



Media Contact:-

Name:

Email Id: info@h2osalon.net

Phone Number: 813-248-5060

http://www.h2osalon.net