H2O Solutions, Inc. Explains the Benefits of Deionized Water Systems

Telford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2020 -- Industrial deionized (DI) water systems purify water by stripping out mineral ions and replacing them with hydrogen ions, which are subsequently synthesized into additional water. This process decreases the total dissolved solids (TDS) count of the feed water and involves an ion-exchange, whereby cations and anions are removed. Deionization may use either chemical resins or an electrical charge. H2O Solutions, Inc., explains that there are several advantages to using a deionized water system.



For facilities equipped with cooling towers, a DI water system can improve overall performance. Property managers will require less water if it is deionized since pure water can evaporate more easily and provide optimal transfer of heat in a cooling tower. These systems also go beyond merely providing soft water. Plenty of facilities use chemical water softeners, but they fail to understand that solely removing calcium and magnesium ions still leaves behind sodium ions. Deionization is a comparably more thorough solution, stripping out all undesired minerals and improving upon the heat-carrying capacity of water. Using deionized water prevents sodium build-up, therefore extending the life of any commercial application.



Industrial DI systems operate on a large scale and require fewer consumable elements, especially if a Continuous Electrical Deionisation (CEDI) system is put in place. In terms of energy use, these systems are incredibly efficient and require less power than certain alternatives. They also result in a higher level of water recovery when put up against contemporary systems. DI water systems reduce the dependence on purchasing demineralized water from third-party sources, making any given facility that much more self-sufficient and cuts out the risk of issues developing with suppliers and cost issues related to downtime.



