H3 All Access - If It's Hip, Hot, or Happening, Nellie Gonzalez Is There

Ft. Myers, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Popular Culture has defined many aspects of our life. Media is an evolutionary product, a sort of menu of that guides, educates, and befriends us while on life’s journey. It’s a medium through which people enjoy living vicariously and interactively. H3 All Access identifies with people that are "on the go” as well as those who want to be “in the know.” H3 is what’s Hip, Hot and Happening.



Entertainment News By H3 All Access



H3 All Access is a upcoming TV series in the online entertainment world. A half hour, weekly magazine style entertainment show that features What’s Hip, Hot & Happening with a Latin flair, that is accessible to everyone. Viewers do not have to envy the lifestyles of the rich and famous, they can live it. H3 All Access’s Emmy award winning format has 5-6 solid, entertaining segments that inform and guide viewers to new and old places to go, things to see and talk about. H3 All Access showcases special events in different cities, trendy dining, sports, music, celebrities and so much more.



“Hip, Hot, and Happening”



Popular Culture has defined many aspects of our life. Media and Entertainment News is an evolutionary product, a sort of menu of that guides, educates, and befriends us while on life’s journey. It’s a medium through which people enjoy living vicariously and interactively. H3 All Access identifies with people that are "on the go” as well as those who want to be “in the know.” H3 is what’s Hip, Hot, and Happening.”



Celebrity Interviews With Nellie Gonzalez



Nellie Gonzalez is a hard-working, no-nonsense, smart, active media and tv entertainment professional. She has been active in broadcast, cinema, and producing her own works in feature film and documentaries that have appeared on Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, Telemundo and MCBN, with several awards in her wake to include a 2008 Lonestar Emmy, three Telly Awards (most recently for H3 All Access) and a Remi Award at WorldFest Film Festival for her short film, and several nominations for other accolades to include her recent 2012 Imagen Award in Beverly Hills, California. She has been interviewed on Fox, Univision, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, PBS, and The Armed Forces Channel, and has both hosted and produced her own shows for Houstonisimo CBS and Inside Mi Casa MCB.



SEG Media Group

Thomas MacDonald

12821 Commerce Lakes Drive

Units 3 & 4

Ft. Myers, FL 33913

Phone: 239.437.4367

tom@segmediagroup.com