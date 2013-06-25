H3 Assist Introduces Services to Help Clients Collect Veteran Benefits

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- H3 Assist, a leading provider of home care in Orange County , is introducing new services which help clients collect veteran benefits free of charge. While some home care providers charge as much as $3500 for this service, H3 Assist offers this free of charge to their clients. Recognizing that financial assistance can make a big difference in the quality of life a client enjoys, H3 Assist has introduced this service to assist its clients live a fuller and richer life.



Veterans’ benefits can help clients to pay for their home care in Orange County. Additionally, they can help clients to pay expensive medical bills. With H3 Assist’s help, clients can collect veterans’ benefits that go directly into their own pockets. These can range from $1056.00 for the widow of a Veteran to $1949.00 for married Veterans.



H3 Assist prides itself on being a full service home care facility in Orange County. Depending upon a client's needs, H3 Assist can provide a variety of services ranging from in home care to personal assistant services and 24 hour care in Orange County . Employing only the most professional caregivers, H3 Assist's staff helps their patients to live fuller, more active lives no matter their level of independence and ability.



With the addition of services to help patients to collect well- deserved Veterans' benefits, H3 Assist stands out among live in caregivers. With a broad range of services, the caring and professional staff at H3 Assist is able to care for patients with a variety of ailments and needs. This includes care for post-operative surgery, Alzheimer's care, Parkinson's disease, heart disease and stroke, hospice care, and brain injuries. Whether patients have experienced limited mobility due to old age or whether they have suffered a physical ailment, H3 Assist's caring staff is able to offer a variety of services to help the patient remain as independent as possible.



Veterans' benefits can make the difference between a patient living in a home and retaining the independence of living in their own home with outside help. H3 Assist believes in putting its patients' needs ahead of their own, offering this assistance to help patients retain that independence as long as possible. The caring staff at H3 Assist encourages patients seeking compassionate home care in Orange County to call today to find out how they can obtain premium care as well.



About H3 Assist

H3 Assist is an Orange County home health provider that employs trained professionals to provide any level desired of in-home care. From 24-hour care to weekly visits, personal assistance services, and assistance collecting Veterans' benefits, H3 Assist can provide the care that family members and patients require.



