H3 Assist Lists Five Ways to Stay Independent

Orange, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Known for its customized approach to in-home care, H3 Assist has developed tiered plans to accommodate a variety of levels and needs. They provide resources for veterans and their spouses in need of assistance or 24-hour care in Orange County at h3assist.com , and the Southern California caregivers work tirelessly to keep services applicable to every client. At the heart of H3 Assist’s mission is maintaining independence for their seniors, and H3 Assist lists five ways for keep aging family members living life freely.



First, seniors that remain in their home find the familiar surroundings to be a significant source of comfort, helping them to keep living a full life. Secondly, H3 Assist feels an in-home evaluation is a must; their staff can give expert advice on the level of independence an aging family member can expect. Related to that, H3 Assist believes that seniors stay more independent with the right balance of support, which is why H3 Assist’s caregivers step in when they are needed, and step back when they are not. Seniors that maintain daily activities also foster a stronger sense of autonomy, and H3 Assist has a unique menu of Assisted Activities of Daily Living for home care in Orange County, described at h3assist.com . Because H3 Assist helps aging family members stay close to family and friends, seniors can continue nurturing those relationships, an essential element in creating a feeling of independence.



For the very best in quality in home care, contact H3 Assist at h3assist.com



About H3 Assist

Experts in custom-designed personal care plans, Orange County-based H3 Assist is a leading source assisted care for seniors. H3 Assist’s highly trained caregivers work with aging family members to maintain independence with compassion.



For More Information:

Adam Kranson

H3 Assist

1107 East Chapman Ave, Suite 107

Orange, California 92866

(888) 818-9363

rebecca@swellmarketing.net

http://www.h3assist.com