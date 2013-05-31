H3 Assist Offers Personalized Home Care Options

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- H3 Assist is offering clients a variety of different options for home care in Orange County to meet a variety of different needs and lifestyles. While most companies that offer in home care require clients to choose between 24-hour caregiver services or sporadic visits, H3 Assist works with clients and families to devise the perfect homecare solutions. H3 Assist offers clients and their families an alternative to institutional placement, allowing them to remain at home but still have their needs cared for by compassionate professionals.



Many families are faced with two options: hiring a 24-hr caregiver to supply constant in home care or placing a relative in a residential facility. However, these are not always the best solutions for family members. Some people need only part-time help to live healthy, independent lives and some need help with homemaking or personal tasks that most caregivers do not provide. H3 Assist fills the gap between companies offering only constant medical care and institutions that require a client to leave his or her home to move into a facility. For the thousands of people who can remain at home with various amounts of assistance and attention, H3 Assist is ready to help.



Professionals from H3 Assist will meet with clients and their families to map out a strategy that works for everyone. If an individual needs a live in caregiver, that can be arranged, but H3 Assist can also provide daily or weekly visits to perform specific tasks, such as:



- Shopping for groceries or other items

- Managing schedules, medications and doctor’s appointments

- Transportation to and from appointments

- Personal care such as haircuts, manicures and massages

- Companionship, reading and computer assistance



H3 Assist believes that providing quality homecare in Orange County is more than simply sending out nurse’s aides to bathe clients and attend to their medications. Their healthcare and companionships specialists are highly trained in all aspects of care for individuals who need help to live independently. They not only provide 24-hour care in Orange County but any type of help to make independent living possible for our clients.



As clients age or their needs change due to illness, H3 Assist can be ready with the right type of help. From in homecare to occasional shopping trips, H3 Assist professionals are ready to work with clients and families to devise the perfect schedule to fit time, budget and needs.



Veterans and their dependents may qualify for special financial assistant to pay for a part-time or in home caregiver under certain programs. Clients can inquire about this and other financial assistance through H3 Assist’s helpful staff.



About H3 Assist

H3 Assist is a company providing both temporary and 24-hr care in Orange County to clients who need assistance living at home. Clients in need of an inhome caregiver or temporary help with specific tasks will find H3 Assist can meet their needs by providing quality home assistance.



For More Information: www.h3assist.com