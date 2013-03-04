"Haag-Streit AG Market Share Analysis" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Haag-Streit AG Market Share Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Haag-Streit AG Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Haag-Streit AG's market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Haag-Streit AG market share information in one key market category - Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Haag-Streit AG operates in - Ophthalmic Devices.
- Haag-Streit AG's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Australia, India, China, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Canada, United States and Brazil.
- Haag-Streit AG's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market category the company has presence in - . - Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Haag-Streit AG operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Haag-Streit AG's market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Topcon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co KG, Nidek Co., Ltd., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Tomey Corporation, Quantel Medical SA, Ajinomoto Trading, Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Welch Allyn Inc., Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Neitz Instruments Co., Ltd., ZUMAX Medical Co., Ltd., Iridex Corporation
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sonova Holding AG Market Share Analysis
- Straumann Holding AG Market Share Analysis
- Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Market Share Analysis
- Carl Zeiss AG Market Share Analysis
- Nobel Biocare Holding AG Market Share Analysis
- Schiller AG Market Share Analysis
- Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Market Share Analysis
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG Market Share Analysis
- Medartis AG Market Share Analysis
- Fresenius Kabi AG Market Share Analysis