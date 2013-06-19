Habit Foods Introduces First All-Natural, Low-Calorie, Diabetic-Friendly Sweetener on Indiegogo!

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Michelle Francis and Corey Winer had been looking for sugar-and-allergy-free food to support their low-calorie, low-glycemic diets. However, it was all in vain. “After growing tired of purchasing products that tasted horrible, were expensive and many times chemically artificial, we decided to create a better quality product. The current market for great-tasting, all-natural sweeteners is practically non-existent, so for our new product, we started here. It took us about three years to create Habitall because we wanted to be sure it was completely natural, healthy and great-tasting.” Thus, they have founded Habit Foods and came up with a breakthrough sugar substitute—Habitall.



Habitall is the first-ever all-natural, low-calorie sugar replacement which is also diabetic friendly. Habitall is made of 100% natural ingredients. It doesn’t contain artificial flavors or preservatives of any kind. It also doesn’t contain any chemical stabilizers and it is made of the highest-quality ingredients.



It is made up of the following natural, high-quality ingredients:

- Erythritol – It is a zero-calorie sweetener that can help prevent tooth decay and maintain overall oral health. This sweetener is safe for diabetics and does not cause any digestive distress.

- Polydextrose – It is a prebiotic soluble fiber that increases the healthy function of the digestive tract, delays and reduces hunger cues, and helps maintain healthy glycemic levels.

- Monk Fruit – It is a vine fruit that has been used in Chinese medicine for millennium to treat diabetes and obesity. It is three hundred times sweeter than sugar. It is zero glycemic, very low calorie, and has been known as the “longevity fruit” because farmers that cultivate Monk Fruit have the most centenarians per capita over anywhere in the world.



Habitall is low-calorie, with only 0.34 calories per gram. Because of its digestion-enhancing ingredients, the product helps improve digestion and encourages growth of healthy intestinal bacteria. The Erythritol in Habitall also maintains oral health and prevents tooth decay, unlike other sweeteners. It is also great for those with diabetes as it has zero effect on insulin levels, and may even aid in balancing or normalizing blood sugar levels.



Habitall measures like regular sugar so it can be used for a wide variety of applications that requires sugar as an ingredient.



In order to continue providing the highest quality standards, Habit Foods have launched an Indiegogo campaign to crowd-fund their product. “Ordering large quantities of Habitall ingredients brings the retail price down, so Habitall can consistently be your staple, go-to sweetener well into the future.” Aside from encouraging backers to buy Habitall, Michelle and Corey also needs funding for basic equipment to mix and package Habitall, and to trademark/patent their brand. According to them, there are retail outlets already prepared to stock up shelves with their product. They are hoping that with this campaign, they can make Habitall a household name.



