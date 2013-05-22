Habitat Furnishings Announces the Release of Their New Guide- "5 Secrets to Buying the Right Latex Mattress"

Mandeville, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- The mattress buying season has rolled around again. Google Trends shows that mattress sales consistently spike starting in June and peak in August. And as consumers are heading out into the hand to hand combat that buying a mattress often resembles, where all is “fair”, one retailer thinks things should be different. That is why Marc Anderson, owner of Habitat Furnishings, has put together his new guide- "5 Secrets To Buying The Right Latex Mattress."



This guide explores what Habitat Furnishings believes are 5 critical latex mattress buying tips:



- Get 100% Natural Latex For The Best Results And Longest Life Span

- Buy From A Store That Sells Only Natural Latex And Knows How To Properly Blend The Right Densities And Kinds Of Latex

- Research The Mattress Through Real Customer Reviews -- Look For At Least 30 Reviews With At Least A 4 Star Rating

- Look For A Dealer With Strong Credentials -- Like High BBB Ratings And Strong Customer Service Ratings and Reviews

- Make Sure That The Dealer Offers A Rock Solid Return Policy -- Not A Store Credit -- And That They Honor Them



Anderson explains that "I decided to write this guide because I hear from customers all the time that they found buying a latex mattress very confusing and not very pleasant. And I know that it can be hard for customers to sort through the options -- natural latex mattress vs one made of a synthetic latex blend, different densities of latex, different processes for making latex (Dunlop or Talalay), and also concerns about buying online vs a bricks and mortar retailer."



"In addition, even the most comfortable mattress in a store may not work once you get home, so it is vitally important to make sure you buy from a retailer that offers a good trial period and a real money back guarantee, not just store credit"



"My hope is that this guide, which looks at all these issues and relates my experience with customers, will ensure that people get the right latex mattress for them, at the right price, and not get taken if the mattress doesn't end up meeting their expectations."



About Habitat Furnishings

Habitat Furnishings is based at 515 North Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA 70448. Marc Anderson is president of Habitat Furnishings, and has been involved in specialty bedding for over two decades. Anderson originally founded Ellen's Futons, a Washington, D.C. based chain of futon stores and then established Habitat Furnishings, a New Orleans, Louisiana, based company, that ships nationwide. At the time, Anderson started noticing a shift in people’s perceptions and buying habits with more and more US customers becoming interested in green, natural products, such as latex. He subsequently researched the growing trend for latex in Europe, established relationships with a Boston-based specialty bedding manufacturer and Sri Lankan latex producer, and created a line of 100% natural latex mattresses containing absolutely no synthetic ingredients. In 2004, http://www.habitatfurnishings.com, his internet-only retail operation, was born. Since its launch it has achieved an A rating from The Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 5 Star, Trusted Store Status from the Ebay Commerce Network (formerly Shopping.com).