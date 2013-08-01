Habitat Hunters - Comprehensive Austin Real Estate Agency

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Habitat Hunters provides Austin residents comprehensive real estate services. Residential and commercial transactions are handled with efficiency and effectiveness leading to optimal results.



The firm was established in 1972 and has maintained the same central Austin location since 1985. The longevity and stability of Habitat Hunters attests to the firm's skill at helping clients make effective market decisions. The dependability of firm personnel often-times leads to repeat business from satisfied clients. Services offered focus on buying and selling commercial and residential properties. Agents assist clients with purchasing, selling, consulting and leasing. Clients are provided with detailed information on real estate transactions and are given the tools needed to make smart financial decisions. Resources available include local maps, housing statistics, mortgage information and real estate news. Rapid response times and constant follow-through deliver clients positive results.



No other Austin real estate agency can match Habitat Hunters and their agents' dedication. Firm agents are accessible and knowledgeable about local housing trends. Transactions are handled with the utmost professionalism, and client satisfaction is the focus of every engagement. Agent biographies and talents are outlined for clients on the Habitat Hunters' website.



For further information on Habitat Hunters and real estate services, please visit www.habitathunters.com , or call toll-free (800) 482-8651. Personnel are ready to answer questions or explain firmprocedures. Call today, and enter the Austin housing market with a trusted real estate firm.



Contact Information:

Habitat Hunters

Address:

503 West 30th Street

Austin, TX 78705

Office: 512- 482-8651

Fax: 512- 482-8656

Toll-Free: 800-482-8651

Email: habitat@habitathunters.com

Website: www.habitathunters.com