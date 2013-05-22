Habitat Hunters Provide Real Estate Consulting Services

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Habitat Hunters are experienced in traversing the Austin real estate market, and specialize in a variety of services including consulting. Clients utilize these consulting services to avoid market pitfalls, optimize real estate portfolios and identify the most viable properties to purchase.



The dynamics of the Austin real estate market pose challenges for buyers and sellers. Fluctuations in housing prices make it difficult to appraise homes, or know the true value of property. Habitat Hunters is one of the most established real estate firms in Austin, and firm personnel have unparalleled insight into the Austin housing market.



Resources provided to clients include statistics, mortgage data, maps and relocation information, among other useful tools. Clients can also access the latest real estate news, energy efficiency ordinances and general real estate information. Habitat Hunters provides insight and knowledge to clients to make informed financial decisions.



Habitat Hunters' licensed Realtors can assist clients with home purchases, sales, leasing and commercial property listings. Notarizations and legal services are also available. Client testimonials praise the firm’s rapid response time, follow-up and follow-through. Clients seeking to maximize return on investment opt to work with Habitat Hunters Realtors.



An on-staff Attorney/CPA/Realtor is available to provide clients advanced advice and service. Habitat Hunters is a comprehensive real estate agency, with vast experience and unequaled dedication. Other Austin real estate firms can’t match the level of expertise or service.



To learn more about Habitat Hunters and real estate consulting services, please call toll-free (800) 482-8651 or visit www.habitathunters.com



Personnel are ready to assist with real estate questions and provide insight into services. Call today to optimize real estate portfolios with consulting services.



Contact:

Habitat Hunters Realtors

Address: 503 West 30th Street

Austin, TX 78705

Office: (512) 482-8651

Fax: (512) 482-8656

Toll-Free: (800) 482-8651

Email: habitat@habitathunters.com

Website: www.habitathunters.com