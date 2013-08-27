Habitat Hunters Represents Austin Real Estate Buyers

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Buying real estate in the Austin area is perilous without the right representation and assistance. Habitat Hunters is a full-service real estate firm specializing in home buying transactions.



From market analysis to price negotiation and escrow, Habitat Hunters is there to support clients with home purchases. Market fluctuations make it difficult to discern the right price for homes, which can lead to overvalued or undervalued properties. Firm agents understand the Austin real estate market well enough to identify great opportunities for buyers.



Firm agents are also familiar with local neighborhoods, schools and attractions making it easier for buyers to find the perfect area and home in which to live. Upon first glance, many properties have issues buyers are not aware of. The firm's agents look deeply into the history of prospective homes to identify risks. There is no substitute for a real estate firm that knows the market and provides quality service at affordable rates.



About Habitat Hunters

Since 1972, Habitat Hunters has served the Austin community and provides a wide variety of services. Consulting engagements, legal services and leasing are just a few of the areas with which agents can assist. Habitat Hunters longevity, stability and dependability have earned the respect of the community and created repeat clientele. From notarizations to market data and attention and advise throughout and after the sale, clients receive the highest quality service possible.



For additional information on buying a home in the Austin area, please call 1 (800) 482-8651 or visit www.habitathunters.com . Qualified personnel are ready to answer questions and provide insight into the purchasing process. There is no better firm for Austin real estate transactions.



Contact Information:

Habitat Hunters

Address:

503 West 30th Street

Austin, TX 78705

Office: (512) 482-8651

Fax: (512) 482-8656

Toll-Free: (800) 482-8651

Email: habitat@habitathunters.com

Website: www.habitathunters.com