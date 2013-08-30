Habitat Hunters Specialize in Austin Home Sales

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Regardless of market conditions, selling homes in Austin can be tricky. That is why using an experienced real estate firm like Habitat Hunters makes good financial sense.



The firm's real estate agents are well-known and respected throughout the Austin community. Gauging the market requires an understanding of housing trends, economics and finance. Selecting a selling price is an important skill, and it takes an experienced agent to set the right price. The firm's agents are there to help sellers throughout every step of the selling process.



Home showings require the correct planning and allure to bring in qualified buyers. Home staging and putting up signage, and marketing via the internet, among other fine-touches all play into the selling process. Habitat Hunters personnel understand the nuances of home sales and know just the right techniques to make homes shine. Sellers also receive assistance with price negotiations. Using professional real estate agents equates to higher selling prices and better results for sellers.



In addition to representing sellers, Habitat Hunters provides a wide range of services. The firm's agents specialize in consulting engagements, leases and buyer representation. Legal work through their on-staff attorney and Notary services are also available. Habitat Hunters prides itself on being a full-service real estate firm that provides unparalleled customer service. For Austin real estate transactions, there is no better firm.



For additional information on selling homes in the Austin area, please visit www.habitathunters.com or call toll-free 1 (800) 482-8651. Traversing the Austin real estate market is perilous without the right representation or advice. Habitat Hunters is a trusted service provider and has been in operation since 1972.



Contact Information:

Habitat Hunters

Address:

503 West 30th Street

Austin, TX 78705

Office: (512) 482-8651

Fax: (512) 482-8656

Toll-Free: (800) 482-8651

Email: habitat@habitathunters.com

Website: www.habitathunters.com