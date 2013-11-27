Habits to Change for Improved Health

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Many fitness articles and physicians focus on what we can add to our daily lives to make us healthier, but rarely do we talk about habits we should avoid. Aside from the normal suggestions to refrain from smoking, consuming excess sugary foods, and excess alcohol, there are a variety of other habits we can stop to improve our overall health status.



Dental health is an important component of overall wellness, but many stop their care at brushing teeth only. Flossing helps prevent gum disease, which can wreak havoc on not only the mouth but the body’s immune system as well. Those who have higher levels of gum disease bacteria in their mouths are at higher risks for stroke and heart attack in addition to being at increased risk for some cancers. Prevent this by flossing on a daily basis.



Stress can cause a number of bad habits, but one of the worst is nail biting. Even with frequent hand washing, bacteria and virus’ can linger under the nails and easily entertain the system when being chewed. IN addition to the health risks, chewing nails weakens them and can cause further damage to the teeth. To prevent this, keep nails short and clean or even invest in frequent manicures to prohibit the biting habit. If the habit begins in times of stress, try different stress reduction techniques to calm the mind and body without the habit of nail biting.



It’s hard to admit something may be wrong with a person’s health, but lying to a physician about symptoms or issues one is experiencing can not only lead to delayed treatments, but can cause major issues which could have been prevented or even cured to develop beyond the scope of help. If a person feels uncomfortable discussing symptoms with their physician, it’s time to switch to ensure that any health issues they are suffering from are addressed within a timely manner.



These are easy habits to change, and can improve overall wellness without much effort from the individuals involved. Taking charge of one’s health is the best way to increase lifespan and overall happiness with one’s state of being.



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Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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