Hacienda Golf Properties Announces Spain's Hacienda Senior Masters Professional Golf Tournament

Murcia, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Hacienda Golf Properties is pleased to announce The Hacienda Senior Masters Senior Professional Golf Tournament to be held at the Hacienda Del Álamo Golf Course in Murcia, Spain, April 10-12, 2013. The format is 54 holes stroke play with no cut. Based at Hacienda del Álamo Resort in Murcia, South East Spain, Hacienda Golf Properties are specialists in golf and property in the region of Murcia with a focus on real estate sales and rentals as well as golf management, breaks and discounted golf fees. The tournament, organised by Hacienda Golf Properties, is part of the developing Senior Golf Circuit and one of many tournaments on the SGS schedule for the year.



What could be better than watching or participating in the competition among some of Europe’s best pro and category 1 amateur golfers at this year’s Hacienda Senior Masters Pro Golf Tournament. Sponsored by Hacienda Golf Properties, the tournament brings together great players like Gary Wolstenholme, Britain’s most successful amateur and European Seniors Tour rookie of the year in his first season on the tour, Matt Briggs Senior Golf Circuit Order of Merit winner 2012 and David James 2013 European Seniors Tour Qualifying School winner, among others. The tournament, to be held April 10, 11, 12 at the Hacienda del Álamo Golf Course in Murcia, Spain, is open to Pro Golfers and Category 1 amateurs aged 48 and over.



“Golf lovers can come for the tournament and stay for the resort and amenities,” said Hacienda Golf Properties Director John Green. “This tournament is just one of the many highlights of the year at one of Europe’s most beautiful resorts.”



Hacienda del Álamo in Murcia, Spain is one of the world’s most beautiful resorts featuring one of Spain’s finest golf courses with a wealth of amenities. Choose from among the beautiful Murcia golf properties for a vacation, long-term let or ownership. For those ready to make a permanent change to this locale, Hacienda Golf Properties have plenty of select new and resale properties. They offer a complete property management service for investors with a wealth of services.



Fuente Álamo de Murcia at the feet of the Carrascoy Mountains features year-round sunshine, beautiful beaches, and close proximity to the richly historical centers of Murcia and Cartagena with every modern amenity. From indulging in a variety of water-sports such as sailing, scuba diving, canoeing, wind-surfing, and more, to enjoying Hacienda Del Alamo Golf at one of the best golf courses in Europe, there is something for everyone. Vacationers and owners can also enjoy a professional golf academy to improve and develop their game.



There is still time to sign up for this highlight of the Senior Golf Circuit schedule. The tournament’s format is a 54-hole stroke play without cut. The tournament takes place April 10-12 with a practice round April 9th. Accommodations will be in villas or apartments in the resort featuring private or shared pools and air conditioning. For more information, please visit http://www.hdagolfproperties.com/



About Hacienda Golf Properties

Hacienda Golf Properties are specialists in golf and property in the region of Murcia, Spain. Business focus is real estate sales and rentals and golf management, golf breaks and discount green fees. The Spanish Limited company is based at Hacienda del Álamo in Murcia, South East Spain.