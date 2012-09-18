Hacienda Golf Properties Announces the Auction of 50 Gorgeous Spanish Village Properties in Murcia

Murcia, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Hacienda Golf Properties, a company that specialises in golf and property in the Murcia, Spain region, is announcing an auction for 50 Spanish Village Properties at Hacienda Del Alamo Golf Resort in Murcia, Spain.



The auction, which will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 20 at Hotel Mercure Thalasia Costa de Murcia, will involve Pueblo Español auction homes located in the heart of Costa Cálida. The auction is expected to last about 90 minutes, and bidders are advised to arrive no later than noon.



People who are interested in bidding on any of the luxurious properties that are located in the most sun-drenched region of Spain may register on the Hacienda Golf Properties website to receive a free PDF brochure by email that includes detailed information about the auction.



Those who register with Hacienda Golf Properties and subsequently purchase a home at the Hacienda Del Alamo Spanish Village property auction will also receive various benefits, including free property management for the 6 months post-purchase, discounted cleaning and laundry rates for 12 months, reduced prices on furniture packs, a commission-free first rental and independent advice from local experts, who live and work at the resort.



Hacienda Golf Properties also has a selection of other properties both new and resale available at Hacienda Del Alamo and other Murcia resorts.



“Respecting the architectural tradition of Southern Spain, the one- to four-bedroom homes at Hacienda del Álamo reach up to 173 sq. m. (1,862 sq. ft.) of modern living space, and are ideally situated in the Resort’s own Pueblo Español community,” an article in the auction brochure noted, adding that the homes often include a variety of luxurious amenities.



“Easy living can be embraced, while those with a passion for entertaining will take note of the finest materials and finishes on fully fitted and equipped kitchens, earthenware floor tiles, Castilian-rustic carpentry, fitted and lined wardrobes, fireplaces (in select homes), hydro massage baths (in most homes), and central air conditioning and heating.”



People who are interested in learning more about the company or any of the Hacienda Del Alamo property for sale are welcome to visit the website . There, they can read about the various types of properties and homes that are available, check out the property of the month, and view photos of the various listings.



About Hacienda Golf Properties

Hacienda Golf Properties SL, are based at Hacienda Del Alamo Resort in Murcia, South East Spain and are specialists in golf and property in the region of Murcia. Clients many contact the company to discuss the imminent Spanish Village property auction, to purchase property in the region, or rent a property for their golf or summer break. For more information, please visit http://www.hdagolfproperties.com/Page-Spanish Property Auction.aspx