Hacienda Golf Properties Launches New Website Offering Discounted Villas and Apartments

Hacienda Del Alamo, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Hacienda Golf Properties have recently launched their new website which is easy to navigate, has a clean design and it comes loaded with interactive features like an advanced Search, image rich property listings including embedded Google Maps with property location markers and works seamlessly on desktops and mobile devices alike.



Each property listing comes complete with a detailed description of its features, accurate location information and a guide price.



Hacienda Del Alamo is a center of golfing excellence, with training grounds used by the sport’s biggest names. The resort plays host to both an academy and golf master-classes that are regularly undertaken by those with a passion for the sport and looking to enjoy the relaxed lifestyle the Murcia regions of Spain offers.



As Spain begins to recover from Economic down turn, the site has been launched at an ideal time for those looking to invest in discounted property or for those perhaps who want to make a long term profit reselling one or more these great value properties at a later date.



Each property is built with high-quality materials, features exquisite architecture, and authentic interior design. The Hacienda del Alamo resort boasts a wide range of property styles- from one bedroom apartments strategically located at its urban-themed Spanish Village to four-bedroom detached villas overlooking Hacienda del Alamo’s 18-hole championship golf course.



A spokesperson for Hacienda Golf Properties explained, “The reliable sunny weather, awe-inspiring coastline, the world-class golf courses, as well as the vibrant culture make buying property in the South East of Spain worth the money. Hacienda Del Alamo’s proximity to Murcia San Javier Airport (30 minutes) and Alicante Airport (80 minutes) ensures it is convenient to get to. The resort is also just thirty minutes’ drive away from the stunning south coast of Spain and has three major Spanish Cities right there on the doorstep, namely Murcia, Cartagena, and Lorca.



Whether people want to stay for the summer and take part in a summer school golfing master class, or buy a second home and become a member of the club to enjoy its facilities on a permanent basis, we have the property listings that can make that dream a reality at prices people will be happy to pay.”



About Hacienda Golf Properties SL

Hacienda Golf Properties SL is a Spanish Limited company based at Hacienda del Alamo in Murcia, South East Spain. They are specialists in golf and property in the region of Murcia, Spain. They offer professional assistance in securing properties in the region for purchase, to rent a property for a golf or summer break, or even organise a golf break or tournament. For more information, please visit: http://www.haciendagolfproperties.com/