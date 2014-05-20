Hacienda Heights Plumbers Service Welcomes Spring with Exceptional Services and Great Offers

Hacienda Heights, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- If savoring spring has its benefits, there is another good reason to rejoice and that comes with the news that Hacienda Heights Plumbers kicks starts the spring season with comforting discounts making it easier for residents to save more money. More than two decades spent in servicing the plumbing needs of Hacienda Heights and its sprawling suburbs, and Hacienda Heights Plumbers is bursting with new offers and special discounts that will attract more clients in a joyous spirit.



As the most efficient plumbing company in the county, Hacienda Heights Plumbers has repaired, serviced or replaced over 23,000 sewer lines over two decades, and they are gearing up for more challenging assignments. The level of customer service has received a boost with the majority of company plumbers having accumulated over 15 years of field work experience. The quality of workmanship is also high as Hacienda Heights Plumbers swear only by state-of-the-art equipment in fighting teething plumbing issues, one example being the use of poly-butylene plumbing in which plastic resins are utilized in repairing defective pipes. Innovation holds the key and customers benefit a great deal through reduced costs.



This is not the routine weekday plumbing service; the plumbers are available day and night throughout the week and are available even on Sundays and Holidays. The efficiency of the plumbers can be gauged by the fact that they get to cover the entire Hacienda area and its busy suburbs deploying a fleet of well-equipped mobile vans.



The company promoters maintain that "Our plumbers are trained meticulously to attend plumbing faults with precision and focus, and it is a rare instance when any work that’s completed needs a second visit. The majority of our technicians are experts who have attained perfection in their niche areas, so we know that our client’s problems will be well taken care of. Customer satisfaction is very crucial to us and we are happy that clients can save substantially through our attractive offers.”



About Hacienda Heights Plumbers

Hacienda Heights Plumbers understand that their customers are the center point of their efforts, so every effort is spared to gain customers’ approval. It is ensured that calls are recorded immediately and action is initiated promptly so that the technician arrives on time to control and remedy the plumbing situation before matters worsen. It satisfies the customer a great deal that the plumber’s services are fully guaranteed and there is never any occasion to complain or exchange negative feedback.



Hacienda Heights Plumbers has raised professionalism to great heights and their plumbers are well trained, properly licensed, insured and bonded to ensure that clients get the best attention that their problems demand. Clogged drains, sewer line repairs, water heater installation, besides all routine types of plumbing engage the attention of these skilled technicians and no problem whatever its complexity is beyond their abilities.



Hacienda Heights Plumbers is one of the largest plumbing companies in the industry and has well over two decades of accumulated expertise to give the competition a good run for their money. They have also priced their services reasonably, offering discounts where necessary keeping their products and services affordable to Hacienda Heights residents. Besides, it’s not just the Hacienda Heights residents that are appreciating their work; even industrial and commercial enterprises are bowled over by their commitment and dedication to their job.



The company CEO says “It’s the pride we take in standing beside our customer lending an attentive era to his or her plumbing problems, then educating them systematically as to what needs to be done, and then discussing the technical details to their satisfaction before getting the customer’s approval. For us the customer is the king pin and his satisfaction means a great deal to us, so we put all our efforts into solving issues constructively.”



If people want to get a bird’s eye view of what Hacienda Heights Plumbers are capable of, visit their brand new website and probe their interesting and path breaking finance options, and don’t hesitate a second to take advantage of their online plumbing service coupons, both of which lead to greater savings over a long period of time. If they need more convincing have a close look at their list of extraordinary clients – it is a who’s who of the corporate world - Their client list includes high tech companies like Ourelio, Core, Deliverix, Continentaux, Groher, Gibson and Marshall.



Hacienda Heights Plumbers is located at 2233 S. Hacienda Blvd. #201, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745 and can be contacted at the following number: 626-382-3336. If you are interested in knowing more about Hacienda Heights Plumbers and how you can access their plumbing services and latest offers log on to http://plumbing-haciendaheights.com/.